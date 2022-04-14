Grand jury indicts felon with long rap sheet in murder of Jorge Diaz Johnston

Steven Yinger's state prison mug shot.

A felon who wormed his way into the life of Jorge Diaz Johnston after getting out of prison was indicted by a Leon County grand jury in the murder of the gay rights activist.

The grand jury returned an indictment Thursday against Steven Yinger on charges of first-degree murder, grand theft, grand theft of a motor vehicle, tampering with evidence and criminal use of a personal ID, said State Attorney Jack Campbell. He is being held without bail in the Leon County Detention Facility.

Diaz Johnston, 54, who was known for his role in the legal fight for marriage equality, was found dead on Jan. 8, several days after he was reported missing from his Tallahassee home. His body was discovered in a Jackson County landfill.

The indictment said Yinger strangled Diaz Johnston to death sometime between Jan. 3 and Jan. 5, though it did not give a location or other details.

A Leon County grand jury convened behind closed doors at the County Courthouse on Thursday, April 14, 2022.

Yinger, 36, whose lengthy criminal history includes convictions on burglary and drug charges, was released from prison in early October, according to court records. He moved in with Diaz Johnston, who was known to lend a helping hand to people in recovery, at his apartment on Alachua Avenue.

Law enforcement had a number of run-ins with Yinger in the days immediately following his disappearance. He was cited by police for driving on a suspended or revoked license on both Jan. 8 and Jan. 9. The second time, he was found behind the wheel of Diaz Johnston’s blue BMW.

The metal bay at the Baker landfill where Jorge Diaz-Johnston’s body was found Saturday morning.

On Jan. 11, police found him hiding in a stairwell outside a building on Tennessee Street not far from Jorge’s apartment. He tried to run away but was quickly apprehended.

Yinger told officers he was trying to find a place to sleep on the street because they had been coming by the apartment and hounding him about Jorge’s disappearance. He also agreed to an interview at headquarters.

He was arrested that night on trespassing and other charges and has been in jail since.

Timeline of the Diaz Johnston case

Jan. 3: Diaz Johnston was last seen alive in the 2800 block of Remington Green Circle, near a law firm where he worked as a paralegal.

Jan. 7: Diaz Johnston’s husband, Don Diaz Johnston, reports him missing late that evening to the Tallahassee Police Department.

Jan. 8: A body is found at a regional landfill in Jackson County. TPD announces that Diaz Johnston is missing and asks for the public’s help in locating him. Also that day, his roommate, Steven Yinger, was cited by police for driving with a revoked license.

Jan. 9: Yinger is cited again for driving with a revoked license, this time after he is found in Diaz Johnston’s BMW.

Jan. 11: TPD confirms the identity of the body found in the landfill as Diaz Johnston.

Jan. 12: Tallahassee police announce that Diaz Johnston was found dead and that he was the victim of a homicide. Later that night, TPD arrests Yinger on trespassing and other charges. He is taken to the Leon County Detention Facility.

Jan. 18: TPD says the investigation is moving “swiftly” and that police hope to make an arrest soon. The department does not mention Yinger’s arrest days earlier.

Jan. 26: State Attorney Jack Campbell files an information against Yinger on the trespassing and related misdemeanor charges.

Feb. 10: TPD announces that the Diaz Johnston homicide case will go to a Leon County grand jury for review. Police and prosecutors decline to say whether someone is in custody in connection with the case.

March 14: A Leon County grand jury indicts Yinger on first-degree murder and several other charges.

