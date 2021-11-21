Grand jury indicts five people in St. Lawrence County Court

Nov. 21—CANTON — A grand jury in St. Lawrence County Court on Thursday handed up five indictments related to various charges, including drug possession, criminal contempt and strangulation.

Bradley A. Premo, 38, of Norfolk, is charged with first-degree criminal contempt, a felony.

The indictment charges that on May 25, the defendant violated an order of protection by threatening to physically contact a protected party on the order.

Whitney D. Regan, 35, of Ogdensburg, is charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, both felonies, and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.

The indictment charges that on July 14, the defendant possessed at least one-half ounce of methamphetamine, and that on July 15, possessed at least one-eighth ounce of methamphetamine, along with scales to measure it.

Michael D. Hassett, 50, of Canton, is charged with second-degree strangulation, aggravated criminal contempt and first-degree criminal contempt, all felonies.

The indictment charges that on Nov. 1, the defendant strangled another person to the point of causing physical injury, and violated an order of protection.

Ryan M. Weir, 29, of Lisbon, is charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a felony, and three counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.

The indictment charges that on June 17, the defendant possessed at least one-eighth ounce of cocaine, as well as fentanyl, methamphetamine, and hydrocodone.

Dominic T. Mashaw, 20, currently an inmate at the St. Lawrence County jail, is charged with third-degree unlawful manufacturing of methamphetamine, a felony.