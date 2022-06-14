Grand jury indicts former Hogan worker on manslaughter charge

Jun. 14—DANVERS — A grand jury has indicted a former Hogan Regional Center worker on a manslaughter charge in the death of a resident there last fall.

The indictment was handed up early Monday afternoon by an Essex County grand jury against Patrick Tracey, 56, of Billerica.

Robert Godley, 58, a resident of the state facility for people with developmental disabilities, died about a month after a Sept. 12 incident at the Danvers program.

Prosecutors allege that Godley, upset because he couldn't go out for a smoke break, hit a television on the wall, and that Tracey responded by shoving Godley into the wall.

They allege that Tracey then put Godley in a time-out room and left him unattended. He was subsequently found, partly paralyzed.

Tracey, who had a prior 4 1/2 page record sealed by a judge, originally faced assault and battery charges. Shortly after a medical examiner concluded that Godley's death was a homicide, former prosecutor Danielle Doherty filed an upgraded charge of murder, and Tracey was put into custody in April.

The grand jury's indictment on the lesser charge of manslaughter opens the door for Tracey to again ask for bail in the case.

It also moves the case to Salem Superior Court.

He could be sentenced to up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

