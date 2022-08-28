Grand jury indicts former IPD officer

Aug. 28—Spoljaric facing two felony charges

When the Lawrence County Grand Jury indictments were handed down on Wednesday, among the names was former Ironton Police Department officer, Bradley Spoljaric.

Spoljaric, who had been an IPD officer since April 2020 and a sergeant since July 2021, was arrested on July 27 after an investigation by the IPD.

A deputy was passing and saw a physical fight between Spoljaric and his wife and the deputy called it into the police. According to the court document, Samantha Spoljaric said "she wouldn't write out a statement or sign an affidavit and also told officers that she would not cooperate with an investigation."

During a search of the house, according to court documents, detectives found that Spoljaric had 19 grams of methamphetamine that he said was given to him by a private citizen and that he hid in a box in his bedroom rather than turning it in to the IPD for investigation.

He was charged with first-degree misdemeanor domestic violence, second-degree felony aggravated possession of Schedule I drug and third-degree felony tampering with evidence.

Spoljaric resigned from the Ironton Police Department on Aug. 4.

His case went to Ironton Municipal Court and on Aug. 8, Spoljaric waived his right to a preliminary hearing and the matter was sent to the grand jury to determine if there was enough evidence to pursue the case.

The grand jury returned with two counts, second-degree felony aggravated possession of Schedule I drug and third-degree felony tampering with evidence.

Spoljaric remains out on bond.

Anyone with information about this case can call the IPD at 740-532-5606. Information can be left anonymously.