Grand jury indicts former police chief on additional charges

Aug. 20—A grand jury on Friday indicted former Glynn County Police Chief John Powell on additional malfeasance charges, accusing him of failing to act on information of misconduct by the county's now-dissolved narcotics squad.

Also charged in the indictment handed down by the grand jury in Glynn County Superior Court is Powell's former chief of staff, Brian Scott, now the police chief in Vidalia. The true bill charges Powell with four additional counts of violation of oath of office and Scott with one additional count of violation of oath of office.

Additionally, the grand jury on Thursday indicted two former top-ranking officers on multiple counts stemming from the initial scandal that rocked the Glynn-Brunswick Narcotics Enforcement Team (GBNET) and exposed further misconduct within undercover drug squad. The grand jury indicted former captain and GBNET commander David Hassler with one count of perjury, one count of making false statements and five counts of violation of oath of office. The indictment charges former lieutenant David Matthew Haney with one count of perjury and three counts of violation of oath of office.

South Georgia District Attorney Joe Mullholland out of Bainbridge presented the charges to the grand jury.

Powell and the three officers were initially indicted by a Glynn County grand jury in February 2020, charges stemming from a scandal involving a married undercover detective's 2018 tryst with an informant and alleged attempts at a subsequent coverup. Charges against the four in the indictment included violation of oath of office, influencing a witness and criminal attempt to commit perjury.

Investigations into former GBNET officer James Cassada's affair with an informant led to still more revelations of wrongdoing by county police officers serving GBNET. These include officers operating without authority in neighboring counties and one officer's friendship with a convicted drug dealer.

Composed of county and Brunswick police officers, GBNET conducted narcotics operations in the county for years before the sex scandal emerged in early 2019. GBNET was disbanded shortly afterward.

