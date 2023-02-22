Grand jury indicts former University of Kentucky student accused of racist attack

A 22-year-old former University of Kentucky student accused of hurling racial slurs at a Black student desk clerk has been criminally indicted on all charges by a Fayette County Grand Jury.

The grand jury indicted Sophia Rosing Tuesday on all six counts that she was initially charged with: third-degree assault of a police officer, two counts of fourth-degree assault, second-degree disorderly conduct and alcohol intoxication.

The incident took place at Boyd Residence Hall where Rosing, a white student, entered and began taunting, using racial slurs and making derogatory comments toward Kylah Spring, a Black student, according to videos of the incident and court records. After police arrived, Rosing continued using slurs, resisted arrest and bit a police officer, according to the arrest report.

Videos of the incident went viral on social media.

In November, Rosing was permanently banned from campus and is not eligible to re-enroll, according to an email from President Eli Capilouto. She was also fired from jobs as a student influencer, and another job at Dillards.

The indictment alleges she kicked a UK police officer and bit and hit three other victims, including Spring.

Rosing is scheduled to be arraigned in circuit court on March 17 at 10:30 a.m. with Fayette Circuit Judge Lucy VanMeter.