Grand jury indicts Georgia man for 1982 death of Arizona woman

A Georgia grand jury indicted a man on murder charges nearly four decades after the death of an Arizona woman.

On Monday, the Chattahoochee County Grand Jury indicted Marcellus McCluster, 64, for the 1982 murder of René Dawn Blackmore, then age 20.

The indictment, made possible by a Georgia Bureau of Investigation cold case unit founded in late 2020, comes nearly 40 years after Blackmore’s disappearance and death.

“There is no statute of limitations for murder, and thats because, out of all the crimes on all the books, this is the one crime that takes from the victim that most fundamental right,” Kimberly Schwartz, Assistant District Attorney, Macon Judicial Circuit, said in a news conference. “We don’t know what René Blackmore’s life would have looked like. We know she didn’t get to celebrate her 21st birthday. But we can’t know what accomplishments she would have celebrated … Who she might have loved. What dreams she might have realized. All of those things got extinguished by the blast of a cheap shotgun.”

Blackmore went missing on April 29, 1982, from a U.S. Army Private school stationed in Fort Benning, Georgia, after leaving her barracks to go to Columbus, the GBI stated in a release.

When she never returned, an investigation started. Detectives located her possessions in Cusseta, a Georgia city 15 miles southeast, one month after her disappearance.

Blackmore’s remains were discovered two months later off of a logging road several miles south of Chattahoochee County. She had been shot and killed by a shotgun, the release stated.

McCluster, who was initially suspected but never charged, was served his arrest warrant at a Georgia Department of Corrections facility near Augusta, Georgia. He is currently serving a life sentence for an unrelated 1983 Stewart County murder conviction.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation worked with the Army Criminal Investigation Division, the Chattahoochee County Sheriff’s Office and the Office of District Attorney for the Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit to eventually make the connection.

Story continues

“Needless to say, as director of this agency, I am extremely proud of the work done by GBI’s cold case unit,” Vic Reynolds, the director of GBI, said in a press conference.

McCluster faces one count of malice murder and four counts of felony murder. His next court appearance is scheduled for April 25.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is asking anyone with information about the Blackmore case to contact them at 1-800-597-TIPS (8477).

Reach breaking news intern Brock Blasdell at Bblasdell@arizonarepublic.com or on Twitter @BrockBlasdell.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Marcellus McCluster indicted on 1982 death of Rene Blackmore