Grand jury indicts Joplin man for trafficking in fentanyl

Jun. 11—SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A federal grand jury indicted a Joplin man this week on a charge of possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute.

The indictment handed up Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Springfield pertains to a traffic stop conducted May 17 by the Missouri State Highway Patrol on Interstate 44 in Jasper County.

A state trooper attempted to stop a car that Cody D. Romines, 40, was driving for exceeding the speed limit, according to a probable-cause affidavit filed in support of the charge. But Romines initially would not pull over and threw a bag out the passenger-side window of the vehicle while continuing to drive for more than a mile before stopping, according to the affidavit.

The bag, which was recovered from a ditch, purportedly contained 172 grams of the potent narcotic fentanyl, according to a news release from the U.S. attorney's office in Springfield.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.