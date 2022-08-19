Grand jury indicts local gang member in shooting cases

Aug. 19—A Milledgeville gang member was recently indicted by a Baldwin County grand jury in connection with a shooting and other crimes.

The Union-Recorder has learned that the same defendant also is accused of similar charges in a Putnam County and remains under investigation in a double-murder case that happened June 20, 2021, at a government housing complex in Eatonton.

He also remains a suspect in an unrelated murder case that happened in Baldwin County.

The four-count indictment charges Xavier Rashad Chambers with one count of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and two counts of Violation of the Georgia Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, according to records filed in the Baldwin County Superior Court Clerk's Office.

Grand jurors received the Baldwin County case in the form of a special presentment from Baldwin County Sheriff's Office Detective Michael "Chris" Burrell, court records show.

At the time Chambers was indicted in Baldwin County, he had already been indicted on similar charges in Putnam County.

Several months ago, a Putnam County grand jury also returned a four-count indictment against Chambers on two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of Violation of the Georgia Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, court records show.

Ocmulgee Judicial Circuit District Attorney T. Wright Barksdale III said investigations are still investigating a connection with the murder cases in Baldwin and Putnam counties.

The homicide case in Baldwin County claimed the life of Wydeldric Denson, Barksdale said.

That shooting happened Aug. 9, 2019, at a residence on the 1900 block of Karen Circle in Milledgeville.

"Then fast forward to the spring of 2020," Barksdale said. "And Chambers is out on bond and on June 15, 2021, he allegedly shoots at Timothy Bell."

Bell sustained a gunshot wound to one of his arms.

That crime stemmed from a drive-by shooting, the district attorney said.

"Before law enforcement could solve that case, on June 20, 2021, was when the Putnam County case occurred on Lawson Drive," Barksdale said. "What kickstarts is that Çhambers is in Eatonton at the housing project that morning. He (Chambers) allegedly confronts Rashad Daniel and Jeremiah Walton and accuses them of breaking into his car."

Chambers reportedly drew a gun on Daniel and Walton.

"He (Chambers) allegedly put on a red ski mask and identifies himself as a Blood gang member, and threatens to shoot them," Barksdale said. "What's important about that is these two young men go to their mothers and tell them that a man in the project pointed a gun at them and had threatened them."

Based on the evidence reviewed by the district attorney regarding that case, several telephone calls ensued that one of the mothers made to an elder son, who is a gang member in Walton County.

"He and several of his friends drive down from Walton County and surround the residence where Chambers is," Barksdale said. "They surround the house. And there's pole video camera footage of probably 200 people surrounding this house."

The district attorney said some of the video camera surveillance footage shows that several of those surrounding the residence where Chambers was visiting at the time were armed with guns.

"The Eatonton Police Department ends up getting a telephone call about 6 p.m. on June 20, 2021, from the house where Chambers is at the time," Barksdale said. "EPD officers show up, and they question some of the people outside. They tried to question Chambers, but he and others inside at the time refused to answer the door for police."

A short time later, police officers left the scene.

After police drove away, the backdoor of the residence was kicked in.

"The frame was literally kicked away from the door," Barksdale said.

The district attorney explained that a group, believed to be from Walton County, was responsible.

"Chambers then opens the door and allegedly shoots two people, including the Walton kid," Barksdale said."Almost simultaneously, these guys from Walton County, whom video surveillance footage already showed us were armed with guns, start opening fire."

Both victims died at the scene. They were identified as Roman Felton Rowell and Jeremiah DeSean Walton, 16, both of Eatonton.

He pointed out there was random gunfire where Chambers was located inside the residence.

Bullets damaged cars and different buildings within the government housing project.

"There is video of multiple people shooting," Barksdale said.

He said agents with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Region 6 Office in Milledgeville later were called by the Eatonton Police Department to investigate the shooting.

Barksdale said one of those killed was on probation for having shot up a house in Putnam County. That was Roman Rowell, who in the video, is seen wearing a ski mask.

"And he had a gun on him at the time he was shot and killed," Barksdale said.

The 16-year-old teen did not reportedly have any kind of criminal record.

"He didn't to my knowledge," Barksdale said.

When it comes to trying to take the double-murder case before a grand jury for a possible indictment against Chambers, Barksdale said he needed additional evidence.

"I have a causation issue right now," he said. "You have to answer whether or not the shootings were justified. "And I have to follow the law and the evidence."

Barksdale said he has asked the GBI to continue investigating the double-murder case.