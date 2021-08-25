Grand jury indicts local men on charges of child abuse, rape, burglary

Aug. 25—A Frederick County grand jury on Friday handed down criminal indictments against men accused of child abuse, rape, burglary and assault.

Norris B. Ellis, 57, of Walkersville, stands accused of raping a stranger in an alley

— in downtown Frederick July 4. He's being held without bail on charges of first-degree rape and first- and second-degree assault. The Frederick Police Department interviewed a woman who said she was walking downtown early in the morning by South Carroll Street when a man grabbed her by the throat and pulled her into the alley, charging documents read.

Thurmont resident Jose A. Diaz-Rodriguez, 21, is being held without bail for allegedly entering a Thurmont home and sexually abusing

— children July 26. He's been charged with third- and fourth-degree burglary, third-degree sex offense and attempting to do the same, plus two counts of second-degree assault. The Thurmont Police Department responded to a local residence where a mother said she awoke to find a man hiding in a bedroom, police said in a news release. The children told her he touched them "inappropriately," police wrote.

— Rocky Ridge resident Travis W. Murphy, 27, is charged with second-degree child abuse, reckless endangerment and second-degree assault for allegedly harming a 2-year-old girl. The Frederick County Sheriff's Office received a tip July 15 that Murphy kicked a child in the back, causing bruising from her buttocks to her shoulders, charging documents state. Witnesses allegedly told authorities they saw Murphy kick the child with steel toe boots. He was released on $5,000 bail Aug. 9, online court records show.

— Marquis D. Scottland, 19, of Hagerstown, faces charges after he allegedly ran from police after they spotted the outline of a

handgun on his person at the Urbana Carnival

— July 23. His 15 charges include distributing drugs in a school zone, using a firearm in a drug trafficking crime, reckless endangerment and failing to obey a reasonable/lawful order from police, online court records show. Frederick County Sheriff's Office deputies apprehended Scottland after a lengthy foot chase from the carnival, according to a police news release and charging documents. Scottland's bag was reportedly empty when police caught up with him, but authorities allegedly found a semi-automatic handgun in the grassy field nearby. Police in charging documents allege this was a "ghost gun," assembled at home and virtually untraceable. A K9 directed police toward a baggie of Oxycodone pills found by a parked vehicle in the 3600 block of Katherine Alley, charging documents read. He is being held without bail.

— Frederick resident Agustin

G. Perez-Y-Perez, 37, is being held without bail for

allegedly assaulting a woman

— Aug. 8. He's been charged with two counts of second-degree assault and one count of first-degree assault. The Frederick Police Department responded to a local residence to find a bloody scene, and interviewed a woman who said Perez-Y-Perez punched her in the face, kneed her and strangled her until she fainted, charging documents read.

The state's attorney's office notes an indictment is a charging document alleging criminal conduct. All defendants are considered innocent until proven guilty.

