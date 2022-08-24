Grand jury indicts Luna County CBP agent on a charge of denying US citizen's rights

LAS CRUCES – A grand jury indicted a Luna County Customs and Border Patrol agent last week after a U.S. citizen said the agent slammed him against his car in 2019.

Oscar Orrantia, 36, was indicted on a single charge of willfully depriving the rights of a citizen of the United States. Orrantia appeared in court on Aug. 24, where a federal judge released him into pretrial services instead of holding him in jail or granting him a cash bond.

The Sun-News previously reported that a civil complaint alleges Orrantia pulled Anastacio Granillo of Deming out of his car at the Columbus port of entry in June 18, 2019.

Granillo — 64 at the time — said in the civil complaint he was in Mexico visiting family. After waiting in his car, Granillo commented to an agent that the agency should open a second lane to reduce the backup. Granillo said that Orrantia became irate at the request. Granillo said that Orrantia then escalated the interaction after asking to see the allergy medication Granillo reported he was bringing across the border.

As related in the complaint, Granillo became nervous and dropped the medication while handing it over, which the officer interpreted as "throwing the medication at him." Orrantia then allegedly removed Granillo from the car by force, hitting the older man's head against the wall of the vehicle bay while restraining him.

The civil case remains ongoing, according to federal court filings. In the criminal case, Orrantia could face five years in prison and a $250,000 fine if convicted.

