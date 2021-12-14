Grand jury indicts man accused of killing, dismembering three people at Euless motel

A grand jury in Tarrant County on Monday returned a capital murder indictment against a man who authorities allege killed three people and cut off their limbs in Euless in September.

Jason Thornburg was indicted in the deaths in David Lueras, Lauren Phillips and Maricruz Mathis. The victims’ dismembered bodies were found in a burning dumpster in Fort Worth.

A Tarrant County mental health magistrate judge on Oct. 19 ruled that there was reasonable cause to believe Thornburg, 41, has a mental illness or intellectual disability.

Police have said that Thornburg told detectives that he killed Lueras, Phillips and Mathis and killed his roommate Mark Jewell at their house in May and his girlfriend Tanya Begay outside Texas in 2017.

Police arrested Thornburg on Sept. 27 in connection with the triple homicide.

Thornburg told the detectives that he has in-depth knowledge of the Bible and believed he was being called to commit sacrifices, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.