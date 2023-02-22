Grand jury indicts man accused of stalking, threatening to kill ex-girlfriend

A man has been indicted by a grand jury for allegedly harassing, stalking, and threatening to kill his ex-girlfriend, court records show.

According to the indictment, a woman referred to as “Jane Doe” broke up with her boyfriend, Russell J. Martini, 45, of Bay Shore, New York, in March 2022. She moved the following month to the Charlotte area.

Martini is accused of harassing her from March 25 until May 9 of that year. He allegedly made a social media account in Doe’s name using an explicit photo of her as the profile picture. He’s also accused of texting her sister, which violated a protective order that forbid him from contacting Doe directly or through a relative.

Then, prosecutors said he allegedly emailed Doe “You will forever be looking over your shoulder. You and your sister and [your mother].”

The indictment says Martini also threatened to post embarrassing photos and videos to social media and share them with Doe’s family, saying, ”u are gonna be sorry this time.”

Then, between April 12 and approximately May 9, Martini is accused of threatening Doe’s life by saying things like, “u ruined my life now I am gonna end yours [Jane Doe]!!” and “I am going to kill you [Jane Doe].”

According to the indictment, on May 6, Martini sent the following email: “[Jane Doe] tomorrow is your last chance we get back together willingly or I take you by force. You call me now text or email. No response I know it’s by force. Think I’m kidding good think that.”

Investigators said Martini traveled from New Jersey to Charlotte on an Amtrak between May 5 and 6. On May 7, he attacked her and tried to kidnap her after she returned home to her apartment, authorities said. He is accused of trying to drag her to her car, but was stopped when a bystander intervened.

Later that day, authorities said he sent Doe another email: “[Jane Doe] you ready for round two? Do you still think I’m playing with you. I am going to kill you. Make this go away!! ! ! !”

Martini is charged with cyberstalking, stalking, kidnapping, and interstate threats.

According to the U.S. attorney’s office, Martini is in state custody and will be scheduled to appear in federal court. He faces a maximum sentence of life in prison for the kidnapping charge, and a maximum prison term of five years for each offense of cyberstalking, stalking, and communicating interstate threats, authorities said.

