Grand jury indicts man accused of fatally stabbing Daytona Beach couple

A grand jury handed down two first-degree premeditated murder indictments against a man who police say stabbed a Daytona Beach couple to death as they walked back from Bike Week.

Investigators said the couple was attacked on North Wild Olive Avenue in the early morning hours of Sunday, March 6.

“These were brutal, vicious, violent murders,” State Attorney RJ Larizza said Tuesday.

Larizza said while it’s clear the Bike Week event is what drew suspect Jean Macean to Daytona Beach, why Terry and Brenda Aultman were attacked remains unclear.

“It appears for whatever reason the defendant just picked these two folks out and committed homicide,” Larizza said.

Macean was arrested four days after the attack, more than 60 miles away at an apartment complex on Point Vista Circle in Orlando.

Larizza said police secured a search warrant and recovered several knives and some clothing, and say Macean confessed to the crime.

Larizza said he plans to meet with the victims’ families and police before deciding if his office wll seek the death penalty in the case. The state will have 45 days from Macean’s April 5 arraignment to decide.

The public defender’s office who is representing Macean declined to comment on Tuesday’s indictment.

