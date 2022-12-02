Grand Jury indicts man believed to be involved in fatal shooting

A Hamilton County Grand Jury indicted a man believed to be involved in a fatal shooting in October, according to a spokesperson with the Cincinnati Police Department.

>>Grinch-like crime: Police search for 3 men caught on video stealing layaway items

On Oct. 14th, around 3:49 p.m., District Three Officers as well as Cincinnati Fire Department Personnel responded to the 3100 block of Beekman St. in Cincinnati on reports of a shooting, the spokesperson said in a media release shared with News Center 7.

When officers arrived, they located the victim, Davonte Hollis, 32, suffering from gunshot wounds, the spokesperson said. Hollis was later pronounced dead on scene.

>>I-75 shutdown after fiery multi-vehicle crash involving semi; multiple medics responding

On Dec. 2nd, Arthur Smith, 35, was indicted for the murder of Hollis, the spokesperson said.

Smith is currently incarcerated on an unrelated charge at the Hamilton County Justice Center, the spokesperson said.

>>Dayton police seek vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run crash; Can you help?

Cincinnati Police Department (CPD) Homicide Unit is continuing to investigate this incident.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide is asked to call the CPD Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.



