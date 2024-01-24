Grand jury indicts man on criminal charges

Jan. 24—EDITOR'S NOTE — An indictment is an allegation of criminal conduct. All defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law beyond a reasonable doubt.

A Milledgeville man was indicted earlier this month by a Baldwin County grand jury on a laundry list of criminal charges.

The defendant in the case was identified as Justin Ryan Crowe, according to grand jury records filed in the office of Baldwin County Superior Court Clerk Wanda Paul.

Crowe was indicted Jan. 8 on one count of trafficking a disabled adult, elder person or resident, one count of neglect to a disabled adult, elder person or resident, six counts of identity fraud, one count of theft by taking, and one count of forgery in the second degree.

Grand jurors accuse Crowe of committing the trafficking and neglect sometime between Jan. 1, 2021 and Aug. 1, 2022.

Both of the crimes, as well as the others reportedly happened in Baldwin County during the same time period.

Grand jurors contend Crowe, "through deception and coercion," unlawfully and knowingly obtained a disabled adult for the purpose of appropriating the resources of such person for the accused's benefit in that the accused prepared and executed a fraudulent power of attorney.

Grand jurors also contend the timeline was the same as the time of the reported trafficking.

Grand jurors also accuse Crowe of willfully depriving the victim of health care to the extent that the victim's well-being was jeopardized because the defendant did not take the victim to doctor's appointments, according to court records.

The theft by taking charge involves $25,000 stolen from the victim.

The multiple counts of identity fraud stem from the defendant reportedly using identity information of the victim without authorization or consent.

The case was investigated by former Baldwin County Sheriff's Office Detective Reid White.