Grand jury indicts man on first-degree murder charge in fatal shooting of Lyft driver Gary Levin

BOYNTON BEACH — A grand jury in Okeechobee County has indicted a Central Florida man on a first-degree murder charge in the January disappearance and death of 74-year-old Palm Beach Gardens Lyft driver Gary Levin, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement announced Wednesday.

Authorities previously identified Mathew Scott Flores, 36, as a person of interest after Levin's remains were discovered Feb. 4 in a wooded area of northern Okeechobee County, days after Levin's family reported him missing.

Flores remains in custody in Hardee County, where he faces charges in a separate murder case.

During a news conference Wednesday at the FDLE's field office in Boynton Beach, Eli Lawson, the Fort Myers special-agent-in charge, described a nine-month long investigation and Flores' efforts to evade law-enforcement.

Palm Beach Gardens police chief Clinton Shannon and Okeechobee County Sheriff Noel Stephen joined Lawson at the news conference.

"I just want to say how appreciative and proud I am of the collaborative effort of the law-enforcement agencies involved in this," Stephen said. "It's been good cop work bringing an individual that needs to be in jail to jail."

FDLE: Lyft ride part of gunman's plan to return to North Carolina

Gary Levin, 74, of Palm Beach Gardens was reported missing on Jan. 31, 2023. Levin, a driver for Lyft, failed to return from picking up a fare, family members said.

The Okeechobee indictment also charges Flores with robbery with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Flores is accused in the Jan. 24 killing of Jose Carlos Martinez in Wauchula, about 50 miles southeast of Tampa. Lawson said Flores crisscrossed Central and Southeast Florida in the days after the murder, stealing multiple vehicles before ultimately ending up in a car with Levin.

"He's very good at evading police," Lawson said. "He stole several vehicles along the way, changed his hiding location, and didn't tell his family and friends where he was staying."

FDLE agents connected him to the Orlando area. While there, Flores stole another vehicle and made his way to Palm Beach County, where he abandoned the stolen car in a driveway.

Lawson said agents believe Flores devised a new plan to leave Florida and return to his home in North Carolina. He solicited an acquaintance to call the Lyft ride-share service for him.

"It was unfortunately, and sadly, at that point Mr. Levin was the one responded to that call and picked up Mr. Flores," Lawson said.

Agents believe Levin and Flores drove into Okeechobee County, where Flores murdered Levin.

Man in custody was final fare in Lyft driver's vehicle

Palm Beach Gardens police learned Levin was missing on Jan. 31, a day after he failed to return a Lyft ride. Those who knew Levin said he picked up a fare in Delray Beach on Jan. 30 and at some point traveled to Okeechobee before he vanished.

A subsequent review of highway traffic-sensor data placed Levin's Kia in Miami and Okeechobee before tracking it to Sumter County northwest of Orlando, and then to Gainesville in northern Florida.

FDLE reported the recovery of the human remains on Feb. 4. They were positively identified by the medical examiner for Okeechobee County, and Levin's family publicly confirmed his death shortly afterward.

State troopers in North Carolina captured Flores west of Charlotte on Feb. 2, following a multicounty chase in which he reportedly was driving a stolen red Kia Stinger that belonged to Levin.

Flores was extradited to Hardee County from North Carolina in August to face charges in the Wauchula murder case. Investigators placed Flores as the last Lyft passenger in Levin's vehicle. Tracing his suspected path of travel, agents found Levin's remains. Lawson described Levin's cause and manner of death as homicide by gunshot.

It is believed that he was shot inside his vehicle and them dumped in a remote area.

"His murder was cold. It was senseless and completely unnecessary," Lawson said. "Mr. Levin was a beloved was the community here. … His loved ones have experienced insurmountable grief no one should have to go through."

Assistant State Attorney Brian Workman of the major crimes unit in Fort Pierce said Flores will face an arraignment in Okeechobee County, which typically occurs within 30 days of an indictment. It was not clear whether Flores will appear in person or remotely. The State Attorney's Office has not announced whether it will seek the death penalty.

Julius Whigham II is a criminal justice and public safety reporter for The Palm Beach Post.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Lyft driver dead: Grand jury hands down murder indictment in Gardens case