Grand Jury indicts man on murder of Dayton man found in detached garage

A man accused of killing a man and hiding his body in the garage of a Dayton home has been indicted on murder charges.

Jeremy Van Voorhis, 47, of Dayton, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury Friday on two counts of murder and felonious assault, as well as a single county of tampering with evidence and gross abuse of a corpse, according to court records.

Van Voorhis has been accused of shooting and killing Clinton Pierce, 44, on or around July 15 in the 400 block of Burkhardt Ave, according to an affidavit and statement of facts.

After the shooting, he allegedly “hid Pierce’s body under multiple layers of flooring materials and other items in the detached garage” at the same house.

Pierce’s body was found on Aug. 18 after police received calls from people that had come to the garage to put a padlock on a door.

“She pulled one of the boards off the back and the smell got really strong, so she called the cops,” Nicole Mulvaney previously told News Center 7.

Mulvaney said her sister in law came to the home she owns to secure the garage, but an overwhelming odor made her call for help.

Van Voorhis was arrested Aug. 24 after a police pursuit that started in the Lima-area and lasted an hour before ending on a county road in Shelby County. When arrested, he was only described as a suspect wanted in a Dayton homicide.

Van Voorhis is still listed as an inmate in the Allen County Jail, according to online jail records on Friday. He’s scheduled to be arraigned on Sept. 22.