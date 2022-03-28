Grand jury indicts man for shooting death of girlfriend, DA says

A man was indicted in the shooting death of his girlfriend, according to Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich.

Cornelius Williams, 40, was indicted by a grand jury on a count of second-degree murder, as well as a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

RELATED: Man charged after woman shot and killed overnight in Frayser, MPD says

He is being held on a $600,000 bond.

On Oct. 3, Memphis Police responded to a shooting in the 3000 block of Madeline Circle. Officers found Shaniece Moore inside a black Infiniti M37 unresponsive and suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest, police said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A witness observed a man, matching Williams’ description, firing several shots at close range striking Ms. Moore in the chest as she fell to the ground, a release said.

According to the witness, the pair had been arguing earlier in the day.

A second witness stated that he saw Williams following behind Moore while holding a black and silver handgun, the release said.

Both witnesses described Williams as Moore’s live-in boyfriend.

Williams waived his Miranda Rights and gave a statement that he was in possession of a .45 caliber handgun.

According to a release, investigators discovered that Williams had pled guilty to a felony in 2002, and was charged with a convicted felon in possession of a handgun and second-degree murder.

Investigators executed a search warrant for Moore and Williams’ home and found a .45 handgun.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:



