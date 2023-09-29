Grand jury indicts man with swatting after alleged threat to former Kent employer

A grand jury has indicted a Suffield Township man accused of threatening his former Kent employer with violence.

Evan Spencer Pickett, 28, was arraigned on a fourth-degree felony swatting charge in the Portage County Court of Common Pleas on Friday. The indictment does not include a third-degree felony terroristic threat count that Pickett was initially charged with in Portage County Municipal Court in Kent a week earlier.

Kent police said they responded to Valvoline Quick Oil Change on East Main Street the morning of Sept. 21 after receiving a report that Pickett had allegedly threatened gun violence at the Kent Valvoline. He had been making harassing phone calls to the Kent and other Valvoline locations since he was fired from the Kent facility in early September, police said.

Valvoline management decided to close the Kent location for the day, said police. It is at the intersection of East and West Main Street, Haymaker Parkway and Willow Street.

A Kent Valvoline manager previously declined to comment, and attempts at contacting someone with Valvoline's corporate headquarters in Kentucky were unsuccessful.

Judge Becky Doherty set Pickett's bond at 10% of $35,000, with conditions if released that he have no contact with alleged victims and that he submit to random drug and alcohol testing.

An attorney for Pickett could not immediately be identified.

A discovery hearing is scheduled for Oct. 11.

