Grand jury indicts man transporting hundreds of grams of drugs

CHILLICOTHE — A Portsmouth man was recently indicted by a Ross County Grand Jury after allegedly being caught trafficking hundreds of grams of fentanyl and cocaine said Jenna Hornyak, an investigator for the Ross County Prosecutor's Office.

Christopher Wolfe was charged with four first-degree felonies of trafficking a fentanyl-related compound, possession of fentanyl, possession of cocaine and trafficking cocaine after a drug dog alerted to his vehicle during a stop. In the vehicle, officers found 66.6229 grams of cocaine and 477.1441 grams of fentanyl. Wolfe said he was being paid to transport the drugs, according to the prosecutor's office.

Wolfe faces up to 11 years and a $20,000 fine.

A Chillicothe man, Joshua Perdue was indicted with a third-degree felony of tampering with evidence, a fourth-degree felony of strangulation and a misdemeanor for domestic violence. The victim stated that after returning home and finding a dirty house she and Perdue, who lived in the house, got into an argument where he strangled her with both hands while fighting. Perdue was charged with tampering with evidence after messages were found where he was advised to delete any home footage he may have of the incident, officers did find this footage to be deleted, according to the prosecutor's office.

Perdue faces up to 36 months and a $10,000 fine for tampering with evidence, 18 months and a $5,000 fine for strangulation and up to six months and a $1,000 fine for domestic violence.

During the grand jury, 19 cases were presented and all were returned true bills.

Shelby Reeves is a reporter for the Chillicothe Gazette. You can email her at SReeves@gannett.com or follow her on Twitter @Shelby_Reeves_

This article originally appeared on Chillicothe Gazette: Drug trafficking and strangulating charges come up in grand jury