Grand jury indicts Manning in gun assault

Oct. 19—A 33-year-old Cumberland County man has been indicted on an aggravated assault charge relating to an incident during which a gun was fired at an occupied vehicle.

Samy Brian Manning faces a single felony count in connection with the incident that is alleged to have occurred on Nov. 2, 2022, in the area of the Obed River bridge on Hwy. 70 N.

According to a police report filed by CPD Ptl. Matthew Charlock at the time of the incident, Samuel Phillip Green accused Manning of pointing a gun at him and then shooting at at his vehicle. No one was hurt in the incident.

The incident is alleged to have grown from a dispute over the sale of a set of wheels by Green to Manning two or three months prior. Manning reportedly was not satisfied with the wheels and wanted his money back.

Over the following weeks Green told investigators there were repeated confrontations over the sale which led to the incident during which a .9 mm handgun was discharged.

CPD Det. Tim Vandever, CCSO Investigator Mitchell Word and Ptls. Corey Kelsch and Charlock investigated the incident and recovered the handgun. The officers presented their case to the grand jury on Oct. 16.

Manning was also indicted by the grand jury on charges of reckless endangerment, resisting arrest and driving under the influence, per se, alleged to have occurred on July 1. He is alleged to have fled from a traffic stop.

The case was investigated by CCSO Deputies Shawn Aytes, Brent Griffin and Jason Powers.

An indictment is a formal accusation that a person has committed a crime. It is not a finding of guilt but is a legal document that finds sufficient evidence for further judicial action.

Manning and all those listed below will appear in Cumberland County Criminal Court on Nov. 6 for arraignment.

Other indictments include:

Burglary/theft

—David Cherokee Frye, burglary and vandalism of more than $10,000, alleged on Dec. 26, 2022, and involving storage shed(s) at Rocky Top Realty and investigated by CPD Det. Tyrel Lorenz and Sgt Scott Van Ruden.

—David Edward Marshall, auto burglary and theft of property of more than $1,000, alleged on Aug. 4 involving a the theft of a laptop computer and two flashlights from a vehicle. The incident was investigated by CPD Dets. Jon Tollett and Tyrel Lorenz and Officers Samantha Seay and Jackie Grant.

—Ian Malcolm McFarlane Morin, burglary, theft of property up to $1,000 and vandalism of more than $1,000, alleged on Aug. 18 and investigated by CPD Officers Lt. Larry Qualls, Sgt. Joshua Mangas, Sgt. Keith Sadula and Ptl. Jackie Grant. The charges stem from the burglary of a building owned by Cumberland Good Samaritans and used by Cumberland Heights.

—Nathaniel Aaron Snowden, aggravated burglary alleged on April 16 involving a rental property and investigated by CPD Det. Tim Vandever and CCSO Deputies Nathan Lewis, Sarah Smith and Michael Winebarger.

—Casper Dean Gentry, aggravated burglary alleged on April 16 involving a rental property and investigated by CPD Det. Tim Vandever and CCSO Deputies Nathan Lewis, Sarah Smith and Michael Winebarger.

Arson

—Emery Ellen Hill, arson, alleged to have occurred on Oct. 16 and investigated by CPD. Lt. Jonathan O'Neal and Officer Keith Sadula. The charge stems from a fire set at a residence on Welch St.

Assault

—Joshua Dewayne Tuttle, aggravated assault (metal pipe) and domestic assault, alleged on June 19 and investigated by CCSO Investigator Jon Wirey.

Possession

—Michael Clois Melton, possession of more than .5 grams of meth for sale and/or delivery and possession of fentanyl for sale and/or delivery alleged on Oct. 4, 2022, and investigated by CCSO Investigators Jonathan Human and Jon Wirey, Deputy Ray Seiber and TDOC Probation Officers Kyla Cook and Christopher Goddard.

—Angela Marie Peck, possession of more than .5 grams of meth for sale and/or delivery, possession of fentanyl for sale and/or delivery, possession of drug paraphernalia and no driver's license, alleged on April 2 and investigated by CCSO Deputy Perrianna Evans and THP Trooper Donald Seiber.

—Jacob Wesley Reed, possession of cocaine for sale and/or delivery, alleged on June 18 and investigated by CCSO Deputy Blake Richardson.

—Shelly Marie Shull, possession of meth and tampering with evidence, alleged on April 5 and investigated by CCSO Deputy Blake Richardson and CPD Sgt. Chrystal Massey. Also, possession of more than .5 grams of meth for sale and/or delivery, possession of marijuana for sale and/or delivery, possession of Clonazepam, evading arrest, resisting arrest, third offense driving under the influence and possession of drug paraphernalia, alleged on March 19 and investigated by CCSO Deputies Sgt. Dustin Jackson and Deputy Perrianna Evans.

—Bradley Wesley Vaughn, possession of meth, driving under the influence and evading arrest, alleged on Aug. 5, 2021, and investigated by CCSO Deputy Jason Powers.

—William Thomas Whittaker Jr., possession or meth, tampering with evidence, evading arrest and driving on a suspended license, alleged on March 16 an investigated by CCSO Cpl. Ryan Ashburn.

—Kerwin Deshaun Williams, possession of more than .5 grams of meth for sale and/or delivery, possession of heroin, possession of fentanyl and theft of merchandise of more than $1,000, alleged on Feb. 19, and investigated by CCSO Deputy Tyler Gresham. Also, possession of more than .5 grams of meth for sale and/or delivery and possession of fentanyl for sale and/or delivery, alleged on April 29 and investigated by CPD Ptl. Ethan Wilson and Jackie Grant.

Weapon

—Nicole Lynn Ambrose, possession of a weapon by a felon and possession of marijuana, alleged on Dec. 31, 2022, and investigated by CPD Det. Tyrel Lorenz and Ptls. Jesse Henson and Steven McNeal.

—Johnny Lee Johnson II, possession of a weapon by a felon, possession of marijuana with intent and driving on a revoked license, alleged on Jan. 27 and investigated by CCSO Deputy Morgan Alvarez.

—David Allen Mayse, possession of a weapon by a felon, evading arrest and resisting arrest, alleged on June 7 and investigated by CCSO Investigator Jacob Moore, Cpl. Ryan Ashburn, Deputies Tyler Gresham, Morgan Alvarez and Shane Henderson and CPD Det. Koby Wilson.

Evading

—Kendaris Deshawn Brooks, evading arrest, reckless endangerment and driving on a revoked license, alleged on April 29 and investigated by THP Trooper Donald Seiber.

—Franklin Kim Moss, evading arrest alleged on Feb. 16 and investigated by Sheriff Casey Cox and CCSO Investigator Jon Wirey.

DUI

—Santiago Arreola, driving under the influence, per se (blood alcohol test at 20% or more), alleged on Dec. 30, 2022, and investigated by CCSO Deputy Josh Matthews.

—Mark Anthony Dawson, driving under the influence, per se, alleged on Feb. 19 and investigated by CCSO Deputy Perrianna Evans.

—Ronnie Lynn Hamby, driving under the influence, per se, and driving on a revoked license, alleged April 5 and investigated by CPD Sgt. John Karlsven and Ptl. Justin Farmer.

—Sherry Ann Heide, third offense driving under the influence, alleged on Nov. 27, 2022, and investigated by CCSO Deputy Josh Matthews.

—Charles Ethan Richards, second offense driving under the influence, per se, alleged on Nov. 2, 2022, and investigated by CPD Ptl. Jesse Henson.

—Wayne Wesley Rose, driving under the influence, per se, alleged on July 9, 2022, and investigated by CCSO Deputy Tristan Partridge.

—David C. Sherrill, second offense driving under the influence, per se, alleged on Dec. 11, 2022, and investigated by THP Troopers Donald Seiber and Will Whitson.

—Jason Sherrill, driving under the influence, resisting arrest and driving on a suspended license, alleged on Feb. 27 and investigated by CCSO Deputy Perrianna Evans.

Sex registry

—Nathaniel Aaron Snowden, violation of the sex offender registry law, alleged on Dec. 5, 2022, for driving a vehicle not registered on the offender list, and investigated by CPD Lt. Dustin Lester. Also, violation of the sex offender registry law and tampering with evidence, alleged on May 2 and investigated by CPD Sgt. Jared South and Ptls Keaton Harshen and Jesse Henson.

Vandalisms

—Cedric Jordan Grooms, vandalism of more than $1,000 alleged to have occurred July 17 at the Justice Center jail area involving damage to an electronic kiosk and investigated by CCSO Investigator Jon Wirey.

Bond conditions

—Caleb Drake Parkey, violation of bond conditions alleged on June 3 and investigated by CCSO Investigator Jacob Moore.

