Grand jury indicts Melbourne man in connection to August double homicide of aunt, uncle

A Melbourne man was indicted Tuesday by a grand jury on two counts of first-degree murder more than a month after the deaths of two siblings in an Eau Gallie neighborhood.

James Green, 31, was arrested in Pooler, Georgia, just before 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 16, which is the same day police discovered the bodies of his aunt and uncle in their home on Tanglewood Lane, according to a statement released by Todd Brown, a spokesperson for the Brevard state attorney's office.

Melbourne Police and investigators on the scene of double homicide at a home on Tanglewood Lane.

Pooler police stopped Green in reference to a call about a disturbance and found a 9 mm pistol in the car, Brown said. Green said the car belonged to his uncle, Alford Baker, 63. Police arrested Green and charged him with possession of a firearm by a felon, Brown said. They then asked Melbourne police to contact Baker to find out if he knew why Green had his car.

Melbourne police found the bodies of Alford Baker and his sister, Teresa Baker, 61, inside their home on Tanglewood Lane just after 10 a.m. that day, Brown said. The Brevard medical examiner determined the siblings died of gunshot wounds. Their deaths were classified as homicides.

In an interview with Melbourne detectives, Green said he shot the siblings and left the house in his uncle's car, Brown said, adding that he had been kicked out of the siblings' house and was angry with them.

The grand jury heard testimony from the medical examiner and Melbourne police before indicting Green on two counts of murder as well as grand theft of a motor vehicle.

Green is being held without bond at the Brevard County Jail. A trial date has not been set. Information about an attorney representing Green was not available.

