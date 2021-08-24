Grand jury indicts men for alleged drug trafficking, sexual abuse of minor, assault

Aug. 24—A Frederick County grand jury on Friday handed down indictments against multiple men.

— Lonnie R. Liles, 46, of Bad Axe, Michigan, stands accused of first- and second-degree assault and sex abuse of a minor. Baltimore City police contacted Maryland State Police in Frederick Aug. 9 to report a sexual assault that allegedly occurred in Mount Airy, charging documents state. Police allege in the documents that Liles sexually assaulted a 17-year-old Michigan girl in multiple states as they traveled in a tractor trailer. While they were stopped in Mount Airy, the girl awoke to Liles sexually assaulting her, then when she tried to leave he put her in a chokehold until she almost passed out, police wrote. He then choked and sexually assaulted her again, authorities said. The girl escaped in Baltimore and sought help, according to charging documents. Police say she showed signs of injury to her neck, chest and legs. Liles denied the allegations in an interview with police. He is being held without bond, online court records show.

— Tyree R. Deangelo Haynes, 21, of Frederick, faces charges for possession of fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute and possessing drug paraphernalia, online court records show. Frederick County Sheriff's Office received a tip April 19 about a person involved in gang activity and selling drugs, charging documents read. An undercover deputy contacted Haynes through a social media app, where Hayes allegedly advertised drugs for sale. Police got a search warrant for his home, where they allegedly found oxycodone and two digital scales with suspected drug residue, charging documents state. Haynes was arrested April 23. In a separate case, he's been charged with murder of 17-year-old Malakai Cooke and is being held without bail.

— Two men are being held without bail for alleged possession of drugs with intent to distribute, among other numerous charges. Frederick resident David A. Downs, 39, and Baltimore resident Ralph L. Jennings Jr., 36, were arrested after multiple police agencies executed a search and seizure warrant Aug. 10 in the 1000 block of Carlton Place in Frederick, where the two resided, charging documents state. In their bedroom, police allegedly found a glass smoking device, a digital scale, a Smith and Wesson 9mm with nine rounds of ammunition, more than $5,000 in cash, plus suspected crack cocaine, heroin, suboxone strips, acetaminophen, oxycodone hydrochloride and clonazepam, documents show. Downs and Jennings are prohibited from possessing firearms due to prior felony convictions, online court records state.

— Keylen M. Morrison, 19, of Frederick, faces numerous firearms and drug trafficking charges. A Frederick police officer on patrol in the area of Carroll Park Manor late Aug. 6 spotted a vehicle with a brake light and tag light out and made a traffic stop, according to charging documents. The officer allegedly smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle, searched it and found three baggies of marijuana, an electronic scale, 14 rounds of 9mm Luger ammunition and an untraceable firearm known as a "ghost gun." The officer arrested Morrison, who was released on $15,000 bail Aug. 7, online court records show.

— Frederick resident Sean C. Dutton, 18, was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute in a school zone, possessing drug production equipment, possessing more than 10 grams of marijuana, and possession with intent to distribute in general. The Frederick County Sheriff's Office executed a search a seizure warrant June 9 in the 5700 block of Magnolia Tree Court in Frederick, where they allegedly found roughly 24 grams of marijuana, packaging material, three cell phones, a digital scale and two 9mm shell casings, charging documents state.

The state's attorney's office notes an indictment is a charging document alleging criminal conduct. All defendants are considered innocent until proven guilty.

