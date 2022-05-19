Grand jury indicts Middleton man in stabbing of daughter and wife

May 18—MIDDLETON — An Essex County grand jury on Wednesday indicted a Middleton man on charges that include attempted murder in the stabbings of his daughter and wife last month.

Paul Kevin Salvaggio, 54, will now face his charges in Salem Superior Court. In addition to the armed assault with intent to murder count, he was indicted on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a child and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury.

Salvaggio's wife called 911 on the morning of April 8. When police arrived they saw Salvaggio in the driveway of his Stanley Road home, holding a knife. His wife was in a doorway screaming for help.

Their 13-year-old daughter was in her bedroom, seriously injured from multiple stab wounds. Salvaggio's wife was also stabbed as she tried to shield the girl.

A motive has not been offered.

Salvaggio has previously pleaded not guilty to the charges in Salem District Court.

He's been held without bail since his arrest.

A GoFundMe established for the girl has raised nearly $165,000 for her care. In a recent update, the organizer of the campaign said the girl is starting the rehabilitation process.

The indictments, which come two days before a scheduled probable cause hearing that now will not go forward, were not unexpected; a prosecutor indicated at Salvaggio's detention hearing that she would be presenting the case to a grand jury.

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis