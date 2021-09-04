Grand jury indicts Nicholas Firkus on first-degree murder in fatal St. Paul shooting of wife in 2010

Deanna Weniger, Pioneer Press, St. Paul, Minn.
·2 min read

Sep. 4—A Ramsey County grand jury on Wednesday indicted Nicholas Firkus on two counts of murder in the fatal shooting of his wife at their St. Paul home in 2010.

The grand jury found that there was enough evidence to indict Firkus with one count of first-degree murder (premeditated) and one count of second-degree murder (intentional). An indictment is similar to a criminal charge, but different in that the charge comes from a grand jury composed of county residents who determine whether there is enough evidence to indict. A grand jury is typically used if the offense is punishable by life imprisonment.

In May, the Ramsey County attorney's office initially charged Firkus with intentional second-degree murder.

Firkus, 38, originally told police that an intruder broke into his Hamline-Midway home April 25, 2010. He said he armed himself with his shotgun and that he and his wife, Heidi, were trying to run out the back door to the detached garage to escape. As they were running to the garage, he turned around, and the suspect was able to take the shotgun from him and shoot him and his wife. Firkus was wounded in the thigh and Heidi was fatally shot in the back. She was 25.

The case sat dormant for a decade until St. Paul police Sgt. Nichole Sipes rebuilt the case, poking holes in Firkus' story about an intruder. There were no signs of a struggle. There were no other DNA profiles on the shotgun. Firkus' story changed slightly as he repeated it, the complaint states.

The criminal complaint asserts that financial distress could have been a motive. The couple's house had been foreclosed, but there is nothing to show that Heidi knew about her husband's financial problems, nor any sign of packing to leave.

Firkus' attorney, Joe Friedberg, has called the case "completely circumstantial."

Firkus, who now lives in Mounds View, is currently out on bail and must appear in court Oct. 12.

