Grand jury indicts pair accused of Peru murder

Oct. 2—PLATTSBURGH — A Clinton County grand jury returned a 16-count indictment for accused murderers Craig A. Foster and Nicole M. Cayea in connection with the death of a Lyon Mountain woman in July.

Foster, 37, and Cayea, 42, who were arrested on murder charges after 42-year-old Crisie L. Luebbers was found dead at a Peru home on July 6, were indicted along with Nicole A. Harrigan, 45, and Ian Noone.

Police had publicly identified only Foster and Cayea as co-conspirators in Luebbers' murder prior to the group's indictment.

The jury accused Foster, Cayea, and Harrigan of conspiring to murder Luebbers, with the conspiracy stemming from Foster's arrest on June 30 for his alleged involvement in drug trafficking, the indictment said. Police said Foster was found in possession of 856.2 grams of heroin and 184.6 grams of crack cocaine during a traffic stop on Moffit Road, according to a felony complaint filed in Plattsburgh Town Court.

The goal of the conspiracy, according to court documents, was to identify the police informant who gave information that led to Foster's arrest.

Inside a home at 98 Blake Road in Peru, prosecutors said Foster, Cayea and Harrigan accused Luebbers of being the informant, documents show.

After Cayea searched Luebbers' cell phone and questioned why it contained deleted text messages, Luebbers attempted to leave the home.

Prosecutors said Cayea grabbed Luebbers by the hair and pulled her back inside, where Cayea punched Luebbers in the back of the head twice and then pushed her to the ground and repeatedly punched Luebbers as she was lying face down on the ground.

Cayea and Harrigan then reportedly told Luebbers, "You don't f—k with Nicole and Nicole."

Foster proceeded to grab duct tape to cover Luebbers' mouth and then bound her arms and legs before placing a cloth covering over her face and head, prosecutors said.

Using a toolbox, prosecutors said Foster struck Luebbers' head several times. He then reportedly told Cayea that he broke Luebbers' neck and proceeded to wrap her body in a tarp, which was later placed behind the Peru home, according to the indictment.

In July, police said Foster and Cayea stole a car Luebbers was borrowing from a friend after her death. The vehicle, a 2005 Ford Escape, was later found in Worchester, Massachusetts, State Police said.

The jury also accused Noone of tampering with physical evidence and first-degree hindering prosecution, both felonies, after he allegedly assisted Cayea and Foster with knowledge that the pair murdered Luebbers.

The full list of charges from the indictment accuses:

—Foster and Cayea of first-degree murder, a felony.

—Foster and Cayea of second-degree murder, a felony.

—Foster and Cayea of first-degree kidnapping, a felony.

—Foster, Cayea and Harrigan of three counts of second-degree conspiracy, a felony.

—Cayea of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a felony, for a broken aquarium piece.

—Foster of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon for a toolbox.

—Foster and Cayea of third-degree grand larceny, a felony.

—Foster, Cayea, Harrigan and Noone of third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a felony.

—Foster and Cayea of three counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a felony.

—Foster and Cayea of fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a felony.

—Noone of tampering with physical evidence and first-degree hindering prosecution.

Foster is scheduled to be arraigned in Clinton County Court Monday. Cayea's date for arraignment has not been scheduled as of Thursday.

