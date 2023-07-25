Grand jury indicts Paterson trio in shooting of state trooper

A grand jury indicted three Paterson residents on charges related to the shooting of an undercover New Jersey state trooper in March, state Attorney General Matthew Platkin said on Tuesday.

Jocquise Timmons, 28, Tajshmer Johnson, 30, and Queenasia McFarlane, 30, were all charged in the March 2 shooting. Authorities accused Timmons of firing at an unmarked police vehicle and hitting the trooper in the lower leg. Johnson allegedly drove the car Timmons reportedly stepped out of prior to the shooting.

Subsequently, authorities said McFarlane misled investigators after the shooting.

The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. near East 26th Street and 9th Avenue. According to the affidavit of probable cause, Timmons allegedly shot at several undercover state police vehicles as they followed a suspicious minivan after a call about an attempted robbery. Nine shell casings were recovered, and five bullet holes were found in two of the unmarked cars.

Police at the scene where a New Jersey State Trooper was shot on Ninth Avenue near E29th Street in Paterson around 1 a.m. on March 2, 2023.

Timmons and Johnson were both indicted on two counts of attempted murder and two counts of aggravated assault, the attorney general's office said. Timmons was also charged with weapons offenses. McFarlane was indicted for hindering apprehension or prosecution.

Timmons was arrested after stepping off a bus in South Carolina the day after the shooting. Johnson was arrested Thursday.

"This incident quickly escalated from a call about a suspected attempted break-in to a life-or-death situation for these detectives, serving as a reminder that members of law enforcement are always facing great risks," Platkin said in a statement. "We are all grateful this ambush did not end as the two suspects intended — with the deaths of members of our New Jersey State Police.

"The suspected shooter fled the state to avoid facing the consequences. But state borders did not enable him to escape from justice."

Timmons has already appeared in court. At his first hearing in March, tensions flared after Timmons accused the law enforcement officers in the room of making threatening gestures at him.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Paterson NJ trio indicted in shooting of NJSP trooper