Grand jury indicts Pine Hills mass shooting suspect Keith Moses

A Florida grand jury has indicted a 19-year-old who is accused of a deadly shooting spree in Pine Hills.

Documents show Keith Moses was indicted Thursday for 16 counts, including three counts of capital first-degree murder with a firearm.

Moses is accused of shooting five people and killing Natacha Augustin, T’Yonna Major and Dylan Lyons on Feb. 22.

“I’d like to thank our homicide team for their tireless work in preparing for this grand jury presentation,” said a spokesperson with the state attorney’s office. “The prosecutors and staff in this office make the safety of our community their number one priority. They take pride in their work and put incredible effort into every case they handle.”

State Attorney Monique Worrell’s office officially filed charges against Moses last month.

