Grand jury indicts Providence man in August murder of Andrei Bonilla

A grand jury has indicted Andrew Mangru, 22, in the August killing of Andrei Bonilla, 23.

The seven-count indictment was returned on Monday, charging Mangru with murder, assault, carrying a pistol without a license, and other weapons-related crimes.

The indictment comes nearly two months after Mangru was arrested on Prairie Avenue.

Bonilla was killed in the early morning hours of Aug. 28 near a Cumberland Farms location on Branch Avenue, marking the city's 18th homicide.

Providence police Maj. David Lapatin, who commands the investigative division, said Bonilla was in a car with Mangru's ex-girlfriend, with whom Mangru shared a child.

Andrei Bonilla is remembered for his kind heart and contagious optimism.

Mangru allegedly then assaulted the woman and fatally shot Bonilla.

Mangru is set to be arraigned in Providence Superior Court on Nov. 22.

Bonilla worked as a field service technician for the local office of IGT, and ran a clothing brand called "Rise Above Hate," with a message of stopping the trend of city violence.

