Grand jury indicts 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' husband and prominent attorney, accusing him of stealing from clients

A federal grand jury indicted a prominent Southern California attorney and accused him of stealing from scores of his sympathetic victims, court documents revealed on Wednesday.

Thomas Girardi, who is married to a "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" cast member Erika Jayne, was hit with a 12-count indictment out of U.S. District Court in Chicago.

Girardi's law partner Christopher Kamon and David Lira, head of the firm's accounting and finance department, were also charged with 12 criminal counts.

Nine counts were for wire fraud and three for misconduct by court officers, stemming from the defendants' alleged failure to distribute money owed to their clients.

United States Attorney Martin Estrada, who runs federal prosecutions out of the Los Angeles-based Central District of California, said the defendants targeted vulnerable clients who invested great trust in their lawyers.

“Mr. Girardi and Mr. Kamon stand accused of engaging in a widespread scheme to steal from their clients and lie to them to cover up the fraud,” Estrada said in statement.

“In doing so, they allegedly preyed on the very people who trusted and relied upon them the most — their clients. Actions like the ones alleged in the indictment bring disrepute upon the legal profession and will not be tolerated by my office.”

The charges are connected to the firm's dealings with five clients, who lost loved ones in the Lion Air crash that killed 189 people in 2018.

The firm had secured a $11 million settlement for four clients and a $1.55 million deal for a fifth, according to the indictment.

The defendants used much of that money to pay firm expenses, including payroll, an American Express card and distributions to other clients "whose own settlement funds previously had been misappropriated" by defendants, the indictment alleged.

The legal drama involving Girardi and his wife played on the hit Bravo reality show. One story line of the past season closely followed a pair of diamond earrings, prized by Giradi's wife, and that some of her fellow "Housewives" believed she should surrender to fraud victims.

Even before his tangential role on "Housewives," Girardi was one of the most well known and respected attorneys in Southern California.

“Thomas Vincent Girardi should have been a pillar to our community. Instead, he is accused of creating an elaborate scheme to mislead his clients, victimizing them for a second time,” according to a statement by Tyler Hatcher, special agent in charge of the IRS Criminal Investigation's Los Angeles Field Office.

This is a developing story. Please refresh here for updates.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com