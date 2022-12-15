Grand jury indicts Rogue River couple on animal abuse charges

Dec. 14—A Rogue River couple will face a string of criminal charges accusing them in an animal abuse and neglect case earlier this fall that reportedly culminated with the rescue of 32 dogs, cats and exotic birds.

Michael Lee Hamilton, 71, and Debbie Lee Hamilton, 61, were indicted by a grand jury Tuesday on 16 criminal charges stemming from an Oct. 19 animal abuse investigation on their property in the 6600 block of East Evans Creek Road, according to a news release issued Wednesday by the Jackson County District Attorney's office and an earlier news report.

The investigation began with a report of a sickly looking dog in the property's front yard, according to a news advisory issued by the Jackson County Sheriff's Office shortly after the Hamiltons' arrest.

Sheriff's deputies and Jackson County Animal Control personnel found the dog in the yard to be diseased and neglected, and another dozen dogs on the Hamiltons' property suffered from "the same highly contagious condition."

"The dogs were diseased, malnourished and close to death," the sheriff's office stated in an Oct. 20 news advisory.

Police and animal control officers also say they found one dead cat, six mistreated cats, six pigeons and 10 exotic birds in cages.

The exotic birds were brought to local bird rescues, and each of the dogs were examined by local veterinarians and administered rehabilitation plans through the Southern Oregon Humane Society.

A grand jury Tuesday indicted the Hamiltons on four counts of first-degree animal abuse, one count of second-degree animal abuse, 10 counts of first-degree animal neglect and one count of second-degree animal neglect — all misdemeanors.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the charges were not yet filed in Jackson County Circuit Court, and an arraignment hearing had not yet been scheduled, according to a release.

Jackson County Jail records show the Hamiltons have not yet been lodged on the charges.

Reach web editor Nick Morgan at 541-776-4471 or nmorgan@rosebudmedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @MTwebeditor.