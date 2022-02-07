Grand jury indicts San Angelo driver after drunk driving crash with 3-year-old passenger

Indictment reports are filed at The Tom Green County Courthouse.

SAN ANGELO — When San Angelo police arrived at a late October crash, they saw a Jeep that had hit a power pole hard enough to activate its air bags. The driver, who was recently indicted by a grand jury, told them he didn't know what he hit, though the pole damaged the Jeep's roof, according to court documents released Feb. 1, 2022.

About 11:33 p.m. Oct. 30, 2021, police arrived at a car crash in the 1900 block of Live Oak Street. A man driving a Jeep Liberty crashed into a power pole, according to court documents.

When police arrived at the crash, they discovered a 3-year-old child in the vehicle.

During the investigation, an officer noticed an open 24 oz. can of Budweiser along with "multiple empties and full ones" in the passenger side. The vehicle also smelled of alcohol and the driver was slurring and had glassy eyes, according to court documents.

The driver told officers he had been heading home from his nephew's house, a distance of about 3 miles, and "did not know what happened, or what he hit," according to an arrest affidavit.

When a police officer asked how many beers the man drank, he responded with "one or two 24-ounce beers," records state.

Police conducted a sobriety test, in which the man was asked to walk, stand and then stand on one leg. In these tests, the investigator believed the man showed multiple indicators of being intoxicated. This included staggering and not following instructions, according to court documents.

An Intoxilyzer device test showed the man had a blood alcohol level of 0.145%. Both the state and federal limit to legally drive is 0.08%, in which a person is considered "impaired" or "under the influence."

Claudio Cortez Jr.

Claudio Cortez Jr. was arrested Oct. 31 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with a child passenger younger that 15 years old. He was released from Tom Green County Detention Center hours later on a $10,000 bond, according to online court records.

In January, a grand jury indicted Cortez on the same charge, which is a state jail felony punishable by up to 2 years in jail. A court date has been tentatively scheduled for February, according to online court records.

