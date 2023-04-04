Grand jury indicts second man in 2020 Boynton shooting death of college student Cykera Wright

BOYNTON BEACH — A Palm Beach County grand jury has indicted a second person in the 2020 death of an 18-year-old college student who was fatally shot while riding in a car in Boynton Beach.

Keion Tyson, 29, of Indiantown is facing one of count of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted first-degree murder after authorities alleged that he was involved in Jan. 31, 2020, killing of Cykera Wright.

Tyson, whom law enforcement took into custody Wednesday, also faces once count of discharging a firearm from a vehicle and being a felon in possession of a weapon, according to court records.

Cykera Wright

Cykera Wright was a college student home on winter break

In February, a grand jury also indicted 23-year-old Javaous Finklea, a Georgia resident, on murder and attempted murder charges related to the shooting.

The attack occurred on the 2000 block of Northeast First Court, near Gateway and Seacrest boulevards. The indictment, which was filed in February, did not specify a motive or indicate whether Wright was an intended target.

Wright, an Atlantic High School graduate who was home on break from Warner University in Lake Wales, was in a car with several people when someone opened fire on the vehicle, her relatives told The Palm Beach Post in the days after the attack.

Man indicted on murder charges pleads not guilty, seeks jury trial

The indictment lists five other people who were wounded. During a hearing Thursday before Circuit Court Judge Kirk Volker, Tyson pleaded not guilty to all charges and requested a jury trial.

Volker assigned Tyson an attorney from the state Office of Criminal Conflict and Civil Regional Counsel. The Palm Beach County Public Defender's Office filed a motion to withdraw from Tyson's case because it represents the co-defendant.

During Thursday's hearing, Volker ordered that Tyson be held without bail on the murder and attempted murder charges. The judge also ordered that Tyson have no contact with the co-defendant, Wright's family or any of the surviving victims.

