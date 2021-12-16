Grand jury indicts six from Connecticut aerospace industry of conspiracy in limiting workers’ advancement and compensation

A federal grand jury has indicted five aerospace executives and a former manager on charges of conspiring to limit workers’ professional advancement and compensation, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday.

The Bridgeport grand jury accused the six men of participating in a “long-running conspiracy to restrict the hiring and recruiting of employees among their respective companies.”

The alleged conspiracy affected thousands of engineers and other skilled workers in the aerospace industry who design, manufacture and service aircraft components for commercial and military purposes, authorities say.

“Our investigation revealed a prolonged and widespread scheme to deprive aerospace workers of the ability to plan their own careers and earn competitive pay,” said Assistant Attorney General Jonathan S. Kanter of the U.S. Department of Justice’s antitrust division.

According to the one-count felony indictment unsealed, six individuals — Mahesh Patel, Harpreet Wasan, Steven Houghtaling and Tom Edwards, all of Connecticut; and Robert Harvey of South Carolina and Gary Prus, of Florida — conspired with unnamed others to not hire or solicit employees from each other’s companies.

The indictments did not identify the companies for whom the defendants worked. Patel worked at jet engine manufacturer Pratt & Whitney.

A spokesman for Raytheon Technologies Corp., the parent company of Pratt & Whitney, has previously said Raytheon is “committed to complying with applicable state and federal laws and is cooperating fully with the government’s inquiry.”

Edwards is identified on the website of Cyient, an engineering and technology company, as president of its North America operations in East Hartford. He pleaded not guilty. He is referred to in the indictment as president of the North American operations of an unidentified company.

Cyient received a $500,000 state loan in 2017 to buy machinery and equipment as it expanded. The balance is $371,402, according to a spokesman for the Department of Economic and Community Development.

Cyient has not responded to emails seeking comment.

Federal authorities said the indictment is the first in an investigation into “labor market allocation” in the aerospace engineering services industry. Patel, described as a leader of the conspiracy, had been previously charged.

He was arrested and appeared before a federal magistrate judge on the charge last week, and was released on a $100,000 appearance bond. The remaining defendants are expected to appear before federal district courts this week.

The maximum penalty for a conspiracy to restrain trade is 10 years of imprisonment and a fine of $1 million.

Two civil lawsuits have been filed against aerospace businesses, accusing them of enforcing an agreement to not hire workers in the industry in an effort to keep down wages.

Stephen Singer can be reached at ssinger@courant.com.