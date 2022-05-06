Grand jury indicts Smyrna man in killing of barber

May 6—After being arrested in February in the shooting of a local barber and father, a Cobb grand jury Friday indicted Talmadge Leroy Roberson, 28, on murder charges.

Roberson is accused of killing Roennell Cherry on the night of Feb. 17 during an armed robbery attempt in Austell. He allegedly shot Cherry in the leg and torso.

Cherry was a local barber nicknamed "Meat," according to a GoFundMe page created for Cherry's family, and "he was known as the coolest and most down-to-earth man that cut hair."

The GoFundMe page had raised over $8,600 as of Friday, and can be found here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-memory-of-roennell-demetrius-cherry-meat.

Roberson faces eight charges including multiple counts of murder, aggravated assault and armed robbery, per the indictment.

According to the Georgia Department of Corrections, Roberson was released from prison last July after serving just over four years following a conviction in Cobb for aggravated assault and home invasion.