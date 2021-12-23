Grand jury indicts St. Cloud woman on 1st and 2nd-degree murder of her infant

Fardoussa Omar Abdillahi, 26, of St. Cloud, was indicted Dec. 22 by a grand jury for one felony count of premeditated first-degree murder and one felony count of intentional second-degree murder.

Abdillahi is in custody on $2,000,000 unconditional or $1,000,000 conditional bail, according to a release from the Stearns County Attorney's Office. The criminal case is suspended pending Rule 20 examination results.

The count of first-degree murder could carry a penalty of life imprisonment and the second count could carry a penalty of no more than 40 years imprisonment.

In Minnesota, a trial for any crimes that have a life imprisonment sentence requires a grand jury indictment.

St. Cloud Police Department, with assistance from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, has been conducting the investigation.

