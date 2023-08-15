A grand jury indicts Swansea man on more charges related to the Jan. 6 Capitol riots

FALL RIVER — Michael St. Pierre, the Swansea man arrested late July for his alleged part in the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol building, is in even more criminal hot water after a federal grand jury indicted the 46-year-old married father last week.

The eight-count federal grand jury indictment was handed up on Aug. 9 and added an additional felony count accusing St. Pierre of obstruction of a civil proceeding.

Specifically, according to the indictment, St. Pierre's actions attempted to impede Congress’s certification of the Electoral College vote in the 2020 Presidential election.

St. Pierre had already been charged with felony civil disorder and aiding and abetting.

Somerset attorney and legal analyst Steven Sabra said the charges are serious "and I think Mr. St. Pierre should take them serious too."

"Especially when one of them carries a potential 20 years in prison," said Sabra, referring to the newest felony of obstruction of an official proceeding.

Arraignment in Boston

St. Pierre was originally arrested in Fall River at his store on Pleasant Street on July 27 and taken for arraignment at the John Joseph Moakley United States Courthouse in Boston and charged with felony civil disorder.

At the time, he was also charged with several misdemeanor counts that include destruction of government property; knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds; and committing an act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings.

A new misdemeanor charge

The federal indictment added an additional misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct in a Capitol building.

While St. Pierre’s initial appearance was in Boston, the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia is prosecuting the case.

He’s been free on bail with conditions since his arrest, and St. Pierre’s next court date is Thursday via a telephone hearing.

The indictment document indicates that the grand jury had been sworn in on March 16, 2023.

Mike St. Pierre of Fall River is seen here in a still frame from a TikTok video after he is seen apparently hurling an object into the building during the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, D.C.

St. Pierre's alleged role in the breach of the U.S. Capitol

Video and still images captured St. Pierre at the Capitol during the riot.

In a video posted at the time to his own Facebook page, St. Pierre, who also goes by the Facebook name "Mike Stadium" is seen wearing head gear and a flak jacket marching toward the Capitol, saying he wanted to assault House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“Hopefully they’ll bust through, and I’ll join them to rush the Capitol, to grab Nancy Pelosi by the hair and f—— twirl her around,” St. Pierre states in the video.

He was also captured using a bull horn to urge fellow protesters to enter the Capitol building and hurling a long object he later identified as a portion of a flagpole.

Admitted his role to media

St. Pierre admitted to local media, including The Herald News, that he was the person in the videos. St. Pierre said in an interview that he told agents what had transpired and he told a reporter that the FBI understood he had gotten caught up “in the moment.”

At the time St. Pierre reportedly traveled to Washington, D. C. with his family to attend the rally protesting the outcome of the election, he was the owner of the Family Foods Grocery Outlet located on William Canning Boulevard. The business shut down later in 2021 and has since been torn down.

Just weeks after St. Pierre admitted to participating in the Jan. 6 riots, the discount store owner received a cease-and-desist order and fines for allegedly violating COVID-19 protocols by the state’s Department of Labor Standards at the Canning Boulevard business.

During the deadly riot, one protester was shot and killed while she tried to enter the Chambers and a Capitol Police captain died a day later. More law enforcement deaths are suspected of being tied to Jan. 6.

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: A fed grand jury hits Swansea man with more charges for the Jan. 6 riot