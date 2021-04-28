Grand jury indicts teen in Ashland robbery

Apr. 28—A Jackson County grand jury has indicted an 18-year-old Klamath Falls man on Measure 11 charges after he allegedly beat another man with the butt of a handgun Sunday night at an Ashland convenient store.

Donovan Todd Clark, 18, was indicted Tuesday on assault and robbery charges that accuse him of leaving a victim bloodied and in need of stitches during an attack outside a 7-Eleven, according to documents filed Wednesday in Jackson County Circuit Court.

The attack allegedly occurred during what was supposed to be an exchange of $700 and an ounce of marijuana for Clark's Glock 42 handgun with a victim identified by the Jackson County District Attorney's Office as 22-year-old Torrin Westlee Acker.

Clark allegedly grabbed the cash and struck the victim "multiple times."

A bystander called 911 during the attack and reported that a gun went off during the altercation; however, police found no evidence of shots fired.

Acker needed stitches for a gash that ran from his left eyebrow to his hairline, according to police. The victim also suffered smaller gashes to his face and possibly a broken nose.

During a search of the vehicle involved, police say they found "a large quantity of cash covered in blood in the passenger door pocket."

The grand jury heard from three witnesses, including two Ashland police officers, before charging Clark with second-degree assault and first- and second-degree robbery.

The crimes lodged against Clark each carry mandatory minimum sentences under Oregon's Measure 11 sentencing law. The sentences range from 90 months for first-degree robbery to 70 months for second-degree robbery and second-degree assault.

Klamath County Circuit Court records show that Clark has a pending felony charge of unlawful use of a weapon accusing him of threatening his mother with a gun earlier this year.

As of Wednesday, Clark was held in the Jackson County Jail on $255,000 bail.

