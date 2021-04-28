Grand jury indicts teen in Ashland robbery

Nick Morgan, Ashland Daily Tidings, Ore.
·2 min read

Apr. 28—A Jackson County grand jury has indicted an 18-year-old Klamath Falls man on Measure 11 charges after he allegedly beat another man with the butt of a handgun Sunday night at an Ashland convenient store.

Donovan Todd Clark, 18, was indicted Tuesday on assault and robbery charges that accuse him of leaving a victim bloodied and in need of stitches during an attack outside a 7-Eleven, according to documents filed Wednesday in Jackson County Circuit Court.

The attack allegedly occurred during what was supposed to be an exchange of $700 and an ounce of marijuana for Clark's Glock 42 handgun with a victim identified by the Jackson County District Attorney's Office as 22-year-old Torrin Westlee Acker.

Clark allegedly grabbed the cash and struck the victim "multiple times."

A bystander called 911 during the attack and reported that a gun went off during the altercation; however, police found no evidence of shots fired.

Acker needed stitches for a gash that ran from his left eyebrow to his hairline, according to police. The victim also suffered smaller gashes to his face and possibly a broken nose.

During a search of the vehicle involved, police say they found "a large quantity of cash covered in blood in the passenger door pocket."

The grand jury heard from three witnesses, including two Ashland police officers, before charging Clark with second-degree assault and first- and second-degree robbery.

The crimes lodged against Clark each carry mandatory minimum sentences under Oregon's Measure 11 sentencing law. The sentences range from 90 months for first-degree robbery to 70 months for second-degree robbery and second-degree assault.

Klamath County Circuit Court records show that Clark has a pending felony charge of unlawful use of a weapon accusing him of threatening his mother with a gun earlier this year.

As of Wednesday, Clark was held in the Jackson County Jail on $255,000 bail.

Reach reporter Nick Morgan at 541-776-4471 or nmorgan@rosebudmedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @MTCrimeBeat.

Recommended Stories

  • Prosecutor details what he said Runcie lied to the grand jury about

    Broward County Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie prepared to testify in front of a grand jury late last month by talking to at least one witness in another case that the same grand jury investigated, and then did not tell the truth when asked about it, according to state prosecutors.

  • Hackers publish extensive dossiers on D.C. police officers in extortion attempt

    Cybercriminals seeking to extort Washington’s Metropolitan Police Department have published extensive private dossiers of five current and former officers.

  • Houston-area sheriff is named to lead immigration agency

    President Joe Biden on Tuesday nominated the sheriff of one of the nation's most populous counties to lead the agency that deports people in the country illegally, picking a seasoned law enforcement official who sharply criticized Donald Trump's hardline immigration policies. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, whose jurisdiction includes the Houston metropolitan area, was nominated director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, an agency that has been without a Senate-confirmed leader since 2017. After his election in 2016, Gonzalez fulfilled a campaign promise to withdraw Harris County from a federal partnership that authorizes sheriff's deputies to enforce immigration laws, ending an agreement that had been in place since 2008.

  • F5 Networks (FFIV) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Outlook Disappoints

    F5 (FFIV) Q2 results reflect gains from rising demand for application security across multi-cloud environments, and healthy software growth on the solid uptick in public cloud and security offerings.

  • U.S. Republicans say 'not so fast' on restoring FTC power to claw back ill-gotten gains

    Republicans at a hearing in the U.S. House of Representatives to discuss restoring the Federal Trade Commission's ability to claw back ill-gotten gains from companies deemed deceptive voiced doubts about quickly passing a bill unless it put some limitations on the agency. Representative Gus Bilirakis said at a hearing before a panel of the House Energy and Commerce Committee that the FTC had a history of "overreach," without elaborating, and urged that "guard rails" be put into the legislation. Representatives Neal Dunn and Greg Pence also urged "guard rails" be added to the bill but did not say what they were although there was discussion at the hearing regarding a statute of limitations for wrongdoing.

  • Boy dies from COVID on Hawaii vacation with fully vaccinated parents, officials say

    The child was 10 years old or younger, officials said.

  • Indians rush for vaccines as COVID-19 death toll passes 200,000

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Indians struggled to register online for a mass vaccination drive set to begin at the weekend as the country's toll from the coronavirus surged past 200,000 on Wednesday, worsened by shortages of hospital beds and medical oxygen. The second wave of infections has seen at least 300,000 people test positive each day for the past week, overwhelming health facilities and crematoriums and prompting an increasingly urgent response from allies overseas sending equipment. The last 24 hours brought 360,960 new cases for the world's largest single-day total, taking India's tally of infections to nearly 18 million.

  • Kimberly Guilfoyle mocked after claiming inside knowledge that Kamala Harris is running the White House

    ‘She’s calling the shots here. I know this,’ Ms Guilfoyle told Newsmax on Tuesday. Twitter was not so sure

  • ‘Maybe it’s President Lincoln’s ghost’: Jen Psaki press briefing interrupted by curious creaking sounds

    The phenomenon turns out to be less supernatural than feared

  • Donald Trump’s portrait replaces Barack Obama’s at Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery

    Museum director Kim Sajet says there’s no moral test to be in the Portrait Gallery, ‘otherwise, nobody would be there’

  • New polls show Biden is riding high and Republicans don’t know how to bring him down

    As clear majorities of Americans approve of Mr Biden’s performance, the worst some Republicans can say about him is that he’s ‘bland’

  • Trump’s popularity falls among Republicans, according to new poll

    Approval for GOP at 50 per cent for first time against former president

  • Gretchen Whitmer kidnap suspects now charged with ‘weapons of mass destruction’ plot

    A federal grand jury added new charges against the three men accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, including plans to destroy a bridge

  • Ghislaine Maxwell’s lawyer ‘heartbroken’ as she is again denied bail

    Alleged sex trafficker claims she is suffering sleep loss and ‘intimidation’ by jail guards

  • Dr Fauci says rich countries have failed India by focusing on themselves during Covid

    Chief medical adviser says situation is ‘tragic’ and Covaxx not enough

  • China kindergarten: Two children die in stabbing at Beiliu City

    Sixteen people have been wounded and police have arrested a male suspect, state media report.

  • NY Post Reporter Quits: I Was ‘Ordered’ to Write False Story About Kamala Harris

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/New York PostThe New York Post reporter whose byline was attached to a false story that kicked off a days-long right-wing media outrage cycle has quit.“Today I handed in my resignation to my editors at the New York Post,” reporter Laura Italiano posted to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon. “The Kamala Harris story—an incorrect story I was ordered to write and which I failed to push back hard enough against—was my breaking point. It’s been a privilege to cover the City of New York for its liveliest, wittiest tabloid—a paper filled with reporters and editors I admire deeply and hold as friends. I’m sad to leave.”Neither the New York tabloid nor Italiano immediately responded to The Daily Beast’s requests for comment.Last week, the Post published a story claiming federal officials were distributing Vice President Kamala Harris’ book Superheroes Are Everywhere “in welcome kits” to migrant children held in a temporary immigration facility at the Long Beach convention center in Southern California. The report, which appeared to be based on a single photograph spotted at the facility, was parroted in multiple segments on Fox News and blew up across conservative media. One reporter from Fox even posed a question about the book to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki during a press briefing last week.But within days, the story collapsed.NY Post Pulls Down Debunked Claim That Kamala Harris’ Book Was Given to Migrant KidsOn Tuesday, the Washington Post published a fact-check citing a Long Beach city spokesperson who said the facility only had a single copy of the book, which had been donated as part of a book and toy drive for migrant children.“The City of Long Beach, in partnership with the Long Beach Convention and Visitors Bureau, has a citywide book and toy drive that is ongoing to support the migrant children who are temporarily staying in Long Beach at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services shelter,” city spokesman Kevin Lee told the Washington Post. “The book you reference is one of hundreds of books that have already been donated. The book was not purchased by HHS or the City.”As The Daily Beast reported on Tuesday, the Post quietly removed the false article, along with an item mentioning the Psaki exchange based on the incorrect reporting. Within hours, the paper reinstated both articles with a short editor’s note affixed to them. But by that point, the story already garnered massive blowback from critics online, prompting Italiano to publicly distance herself from the story and ultimately resign from the Murdoch-owned New York tabloid.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • As climate changes, study finds world's glaciers melting faster

    Nearly all of the world's glaciers are losing mass - and at an accelerated pace, according to a new study published Wednesday that could impact future projections for ice loss. The study https://go.nature.com/2QBPCTm in the science journal Nature provides one of the most wide-ranging overviews yet of ice mass loss from about 220,000 glaciers around the world, a major source of sea level rise. Using high-resolution imagery from NASA's Terra satellite from between 2000 and 2019, a group of international scientists found that glaciers, with the exception of the Greenland and Antarctic ice sheets which were excluded from the study, lost an average of 267 gigatonnes of ice per year.

  • Jill Biden’s ‘virtual’ guest-list includes transgender teen, Dreamer and advocate for gun reform

    First Lady Jill Biden has invited five guests to virtually attend President Joe Biden’s address to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday night. Javier Quiroz Castro, a registered nurse from Mexico who lives in Houston, is recipient of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals programme for people who arrived in the US with migrant families as children. Maria-Isabel Ballivian is the executive director of Virginia’s Annandale Christian Community for Action Child Development Center, which serves 200 at-risk children in Fairfax County, according to the White House.

  • Biden officials call out Joe Rogan over vaccine comments: 'Did Joe Rogan become a medical doctor while we weren't looking?'

    Dr. Anthony Fauci said the popular podcast host needs to "put a little bit of societal responsibility in your choices" given his influence.