Grand jury indicts three

Nov. 1—A Frederick County grand jury has indicted three men, according to a news release from the Frederick County State's Attorney's Office on Friday.

Josue Ronaldo Reyes-Lopez, 26, of Frederick, was charged with second-degree rape, second-degree assault and false imprisonment.

Reyes-Lopez is being represented by an attorney with the Frederick County Public Defender's Office, which could not be reached for comment Monday.

Jose Angel Espinoza-Galdamez, 76, of Manassas, Virginia, is charged with sex abuse of a minor and two counts of second-degree rape.

Espinoza-Galdamez's attorney, Andrew Jezic, couldn't be reached for comment Monday.

Jacoby Oljouwon Sampson, 34, of Frederick, faces charges of first-degree assault, second-degree assault and reckless endangerment.

There was no attorney listed for Sampson as of Monday afternoon.

Follow Clara Niel on Twitter: @clarasniel