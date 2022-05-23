Grand jury indicts three for Aug. 31 robbery, killing near Old Romney Road in Lafayette

Several police officers were posted in the area of Old Romney Road and Teal Road West Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, near the site of Tuesday night's shooting and killing of Jermey Dumas, 24.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Two Lafayette men and an Attica woman face charges of murder for the Aug. 31, 2021, killing of Jermey Dumas.

Bruce Alexandar Jr., 19, WIillie James III, 19, — both of Lafayette — and Charlie Annamae Moore, 19, of Attica, are accused of killing Dumas, 24, of Lafayette, according to grand jury indictments.

Dumas was shot several times just east of Old Romney Road on the northside of Indiana 25, according to the grand jury's indictments.

Dumas was riding his bicycle on the sidewalk when he was shot and managed to ride a few yards before collapsing, according to the authorities.

He died at a local hospital from a gunshot wound to his midsection, according to the autopsy.

The trio face charges of murder, various charges of battery, and firearm charges.

The grand jury also indicted Alexander on a charge of perjury and indicted Moore for obstruction of justice.

Alexander, James and Moore all face a sentence-enhancing charge of using a firearm in the commission of a crime.

Police arrested Alexander and Moore Friday afternoon, and arrested James late Friday, according to jail book-in records.

Reach Ron Wilkins at rwilkins@jconline.com. Follow on Twitter: @RonWilkins2.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Grand jury indicts three for Aug. 31 robbery, killing in Lafayette