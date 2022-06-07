Grand jury indicts three Crestview police officers for manslaughter in stun gun death

CRESTVIEW — Crestview Police Officers Brandon Hardaway, William Johns and Evan Reynolds have been indicted on manslaughter charges for their involvement in the Oct. 14, 2021, death of Calvin Wilks, who died after being shot with stun guns several times.

The Grand Jury met on June 6 in Okaloosa County and examined the circumstances and issues surrounding the death of Wilks, which occurred during an encounter with Crestview Police, a State Attorney's Office news release said. The Office of the Medical Examiner had determined the manner of death was a homicide.

The Grand Jury found probable cause to indict Brandon Hardaway, William Johns, and Evan Reynolds for the crime of manslaughter.

The family and friends of Calvin Wilks Jr. bow their heads in prayer during a press conference Tuesday afternoon. Wilks was tased by Crestview police during a welfare check last month and later died at the Okaloosa Medical Center.

The cases will now be referred to the office of State Attorney Ginger Bowden Madden for prosecution.

"The jury must find beyond a reasonable doubt that a person indicted by the Grand Jury committed a crime before they can be convicted," the news release said. "The offense of manslaughter, under Florida law, is a second-degree felony that is punishable by a maximum sentence of fifteen years in prison."

Grand Jury proceedings are confidential by law, and the prosecutor's comments about any testimony, evidence, or other discussions are prohibited.

“The members of the Grand Jury performed their duties as a citizen's review of Mr. Calvin Wilks, Jr.’s death," Madden said. "My office will prosecute the cases accordingly. Let us understand that our law enforcement officers face a difficult job every day; however, the sanctity of a life must never be unjustifiably compromised.

