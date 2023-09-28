Grand jury indicts three in robbery, death of Caldwell man. One faces murder charge

A Canyon County grand jury has indicted three men who allegedly participated in a violent robbery attempt that left one person dead over the summer.

On Wednesday, Kyle McGinnis, Tommy Vallotton and Richard Laine were charged with various crimes related to the incident. McGinnis is the lone defendant facing a first-degree murder charge.

Caldwell police on Aug. 1 responded to a shooting at 1:40 a.m. and found Jeremy Jones, 44, with life-threatening injuries in the 2400 block of College Avenue, according to a news release from the Caldwell Police Department. Officers determined that Jones’ injuries had been caused by someone pistol-whipping him, Caldwell police spokesperson Char Jackson told the Idaho Statesman.

First responders were en route to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise with Jones when he died from his injuries, police reported.

McGinnis was the only man to be charged in Jones’ death, but all three defendants were charged with conspiracy to commit robbery, conspiracy to commit burglary, conspiracy to commit aggravated battery and conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, with an enhancement for using a weapon while committing a felony.

Laine also was charged with illegal firearm possession and two counts of aggravated assault.

Police said the three suspects fled the scene when “a person associated with” Jones shot at them. Caldwell police said they learned soon after from the Nampa Police Department that two people had admitted themselves to a Nampa hospital with gunshot wounds, according to the release. Detectives detained both of them.

“This is one step closer to justice being served and could not have happened without the valiant efforts of our personnel. I am proud of their commitment to excellence and service to our community,” said Rex Ingram, Caldwell police chief.

The three men were in the Canyon County jail in Caldwell as of Thursday.