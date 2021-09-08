Grand jury indicts Town Creek man on rape, sex abuse charges

The Decatur Daily, Ala.
·4 min read

Sep. 8—A Lawrence County grand jury recently indicted a 44-year-old Town Creek man on two counts of first-degree rape, sex abuse of a child under the age of 12 and an additional sex offense.

An affidavit filed by Town Creek Police Chief Jerry Garrett accuses Timothy L. Thigpen of penetrating a female victim under the age of 12 on more than one occasion on or before Dec. 15, 2019. According to court records, the complaint was filed July 16, 2020. He was arrested on the four felony charges on Aug. 18, 2020.

Thigpen remains in the Lawrence County Jail with bail set at $165,000. The penalty of a first-degree rape conviction, a Class A felony, is 10 years to 99 years in prison. First-degree sex abuse and the other sex offense are Class C felonies and punishable by one to 10 years in prison.

Moulton attorney Paula Basham, appointed to represent Thigpen, did not return a phone call seeking comment. No one was available for comment in the District Attorney's Office on Tuesday afternoon.

The grand jury also indicted:

—Selina Walker Agee, 57, two counts of possession of controlled substance.

—Robert Leslie Alldaffer, 57, sex offender registration act.

—Tracy Leshie Allen, 51, possession of controlled substance.

—Shontavis Nitwan Ayers, 29, two counts of possession of controlled substance.

—Yancy Obraine Bell, 50, obstruction of justice, possession of controlled substance.

—Peggy Dianthia Berry, 48, obstruction of justice.

—Eric James Brewer, 27, third-degree burglary.

—James Dillon Bukszar, 28, possession of controlled substance.

—Rube Nicole Cartee, 38, two counts possession of controlled substance, first-degree possession of marijuana.

—Maggie Elizabeth Cross, 34, possession of controlled substance.

—William King Austin Dial, 29, second-degree stolen property.

—Jeremy Lynn Early, 34, possession of controlled substance.

—Ashley Kay Harris, 37, possession of controlled substance.

—Stephen Earl Holsomback, 31, possession of controlled substance.

—Randy Joe Hughes, 61, possession of controlled substance.

—Chasity Nicole Johnson, 31, two counts of possession of controlled substance, second-degree promoting prison contraband.

—Montana Faye Johnson, 22, possession of controlled substance.

—Tariq Demon Jones, 28, trafficking of methamphetamine.

—Sawyer David Kilpatrick, 24, four counts of breaking and entering a vehicle, four counts of second-degree theft, third-degree burglary.

—Joseph Daryl Knight, 35, two counts of possession of controlled substance.

—Timothy Jackson Knowlton, 24, obstructing justice with false identity.

—Joseph Steven Langham, 35, third-degree burglary, first-degree criminal trespass.

—Richard John Logan, 27, third-degree theft.

—Daci Rane Martinez, 20, first-degree criminal mischief.

—Preston Christopher Massey, 32, possession of controlled substance.

—Brent Allan McElroy, 47, three counts of third-degree forgery.

—Raymond Matthew McKinney, 34, possession of controlled substance.

—Michael Ray Morris, 25, trafficking in marijuana, trafficking in methamphetamine.

—Bo Glenn Nickelson, 34, possession of controlled substance.

—Ruby Jane Ochoa, 46, possession of controlled substance.

—Jason Dewayne Pate, 45, possession of controlled substance.

—Ashley Shawn Patterson, 46, possession of controlled substance.

—Todd Michael Prock, 22, chemical endangerment of a child, two counts of first-degree possession of marijuana.

—Ayanna Myli Pruitt, 21, breaking and entering a vehicle.

—Nathaniel Lee Ragan, 36, possession of controlled substance.

—Sidney Roberson, 24, possession of controlled substance, promoting prison contraband, third-degree assault, violation of sex offender registration notification act.

—James Kareem Robinson, 21, trafficking in methamphetamine, destruction of state property by an inmate.

—Judy Ann Rueth, 38, possession of controlled substance.

—Devin Logan Scott, 20, first-degree criminal mischief.

—Kayla Lorene Scott, 30, first-degree receiving stolen property, obstructing justice with false identity, possession of controlled substance.

—Rachael Leanne Scott, 25, second-degree promoting prison contraband, possession of controlled substance.

—Dekota Blake Shaddrix, 22, possession of controlled substance.

—Spencer Kyle Shankle, 26, possession of controlled substance.

—Jackie Wayne Smith Jr., 35, first-degree receiving stolen property, violation of sex offender registration act.

—Joshua Scott Stewart, 32, possession of controlled substance.

—Darrin Lee Terry, 56, first-degree possession of marijuana.

—Ronnie Len Thompson, 51, second-degree assault.

—Zakariah Dewayne Thornton, 29, possession of controlled substance.

—Karli Nicole Waldrep, 26, possession of controlled substance.

—Ronnie Eric Warren, 39, possession with intent to distribute controlled substance, first-degree possession of marijuana, possession of controlled substance.

—Erika Nicole Webb, 31, chemical endangerment of a child.

—Amanda Jo White, 36, third-degree theft.

