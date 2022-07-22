Grand jury indicts Town of Niagara man for hate crime

Jul. 22—A Niagara County grand jury has indicted a Town of Niagara man for the hate crime of spray-painting a threat that included a racial slur on his neighbor's fence.

The grand jury charged Howard J. Murphy, 61, of John Street, with second-degree criminal mischief-hate crime. The hate crime designation elevates the charge from a D to a C felony and exposes Murphy to a potential maximum prison sentence of 15 years.

Murphy was arraigned Thursday afternoon before Niagara County Court Judge Caroline Wojtaszek and pleaded not guilty to the charge. He was released on his own recognizance, because under New York's Bail Reform Law, the charge is no longer bail eligible.

The indictment stems from an incident that took place on May 16, just two days after a teenage gunman killed 10 people and injured three others during a racially-motivate shooting spree in a Tops supermarket on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo. Johnny Parks, Murphy's John Street neighbor, had just picked up his morning coffee at Tim Hortons, around 5:30 a.m. that day and was heading to work, when he noticed what appeared to be graffiti on the fence that runs along the back of his property.

When Parks took a closer look, he saw that someone had spray-painted "Kill All (racial slur)" on the fence.

Local, state and federal law enforcement investigators, and Parks, said that Murphy had been his neighbor on John Street for about 30 years. Parks said he could only recall even speaking to Murphy about 10 years ago, when his neighbor's dog defecated on his lawn.

"He kinda walked away and I said, 'Are you gonna pick that up?'," Parks said. "But he didn't, so I put up a sign on my lawn that read "No Poop Zone" and he started walking his dog on the other side of the street."

At the time of Murphy's initial arrest over the incident, Parks wondered if that fleeting encounter had sparked the racist message on his fence.

"I mean for someone to carry a grudge that long, we're not bad people here. It's just unreal," he said. "It was just one of those things. But if there's an issue, come see me and we'll work it out. We're neighbors. You don't let that fester."

Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti said the investigation of the incident was aided by the New York State Police and agents from the Buffalo Field Office of the FBI.

"The Town of Niagara Police were instrumental in gathering evidence in the early stages of this investigation," the sheriff said.

Town of Niagara Police Lt. Jeff Spears praised the work of Officer Alex Wagner, who was the first to respond to the incident.