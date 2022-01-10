Grand jury indicts truck driver in crash on I-85 that killed Charlotte police officer

A Mecklenburg County grand jury on Monday indicted a truck driver for his involvement in a crash on Interstate 85 that killed a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer in December.

On Dec. 22, two semi-trucks collided with each other on I-85 South, sending both trucks into CMPD vehicles that were assisting State Highway Patrol with traffic for an earlier wreck near W.T. Harris Boulevard.

Officer Mia Goodwin, 33, was killed and three officers were injured. Goodwin, a mother of three, had returned from maternity leave days before the crash.

Two mourners salute CMPD Officer Mia Goodwin as the hearse leaves First Baptist Church in Charlotte, NC on Wednesday, December 29, 2021. Officer Goodwin was killed while responding to a crash on Interstate 85 on December 22, 2021.

Daniel Leon Morgan, 50, was the driver of a 2020 Volvo VNL truck that failed to reduce speed and move left to an open lane on the highway. Morgan’s truck struck four CMPD vehicles and Goodwin, the Observer previously reported. Public records show Morgan lives in High Point.

A grand jury indicted Morgan on charges of:

▪ Involuntary manslaughter;

▪ Three counts of misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon;

▪ Reckless driving;

▪ Misdemeanor death by motor vehicle;

▪ Felony failure to move over for stopped emergency vehicles;

▪ And having a fictitious tag

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police Officer Mia Goodwin died after a wreck involving at least two police vehicles and a tractor-trailer on Interstate 85 in northeast Charlotte on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021.

The three counts of misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon and one count of reckless driving are new charges that have been added to the case, according to the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office.

A court date in Superior Court has not been set yet.