Grand jury indicts in two murder cases

Dec. 17—A Glynn County Grand Jury indicted a 57-year-old Blythe Island man Wednesday on murder and other charges in the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old Waycross man in the back in September.

The grand jury returned true bills on Ricky Darrell Morrow, charging him with one count each of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Morrow has been in the Glynn County Detention Center since county police arrested him for felony murder in connection with the shooting death of Michael Allen Propes.

Glynn County police were called at 11:39 p.m. on Sept. 25 to a shooting at 1430 Blythe Island Drive, Morrow's home address. Police arrived at the residence to find Propes dead of a gunshot wound to the abdomen, according to report.

Wednesday's indictment alleges Morrow shot him in the back.

Also Wednesday, the grand jury indicted three men on murder and other charges in the shooting death of 35-year-old Antonio Tyronne Randolph in the Arco community in July 2019.

The grand jury handed down true bills on Ethan Bell Bennett, 20, his brother, Everett B. Bennett, 21, and Travis Tyrone Kates, 21, charging each with malice murder and felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Glynn County police responded at 11:58 p.m. on July 22 to a report of gunfire at 3605 Emanuel Ave., according to reports. Police found four spent 9 mm shell casings at the address but no signs of a shooting.

A resident discovered Randolph's body in the front yard at 3605 Emanuel Ave. at 8:30 a.m. on July 22 and called police back to the address, reports indicate.

County police have not commented on why Randolph's body was not discovered when officers responded to shots fired at the address the night before.

Randolph had been shot four times in the back, according to county police warrants filed at the time in magistrate court.

The Bennett brothers have been held in the county jail since July 24, 2019, when county police arrested to the two men on murder charges in connection with Randolph's shooting death.

Kates was being held in the Wayne County jail when Glynn County police arrested him Aug. 1, 2019, in connection with Randolph's shooting death. He has been held in the Glynn County jail since Aug. 12, 2019.