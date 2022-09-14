Grand jury indicts two for reported armed robbery charges

Sep. 14—Two men have been indicted on charges of aggravated robbery for allegedly committing an armed holdup in June.

Nicholas Eugeneadis Brown II, 18, and Brayden Lee Mullins, 18, were charged by a Hunt County grand jury empaneled for the 196th District Court.

Hearings for arraignments on the indictments had not been scheduled as of Monday afternoon.

Brown, of Royse City, and Mullins, of Lancaster in Dallas County, allegedly used a firearm while robbing a male victim on June 13. It was not known whether the victim was injured during the alleged robbery.

Records with the Hunt County Detention Center indicted Brown and Mullins were arrested the same day — Brown by the Hunt County Sheriff's Office and Mullins by the Royse City Police Department.

Brown remained in custody at the jail Monday in lieu of $30,000 bond, while Mullins was being held in lieu of $75,000 bond.

The next meeting of the grand jury, which will look at cases for consideration by the 354th District Court, is scheduled Sept. 23.