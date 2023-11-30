Grand jury indicts Waynesboro man accused of sexually assaulting teen girl

WAYNESBORO — A man was jailed Monday after recently being indicted by the Waynesboro grand jury on charges he sexually assaulted a young teenage girl.

Michael E. Walton, 42, of Waynesboro, is facing six charges of aggravated sexual battery by force and one charge of object sexual penetration by force, according to police.

The grand jury indicted Walton on Nov. 13.

The Waynesboro Police Department said the female victim is under the age of 16. Court records indicate Walton allegedly sexually assaulted the teen between December 2022 and June 2023.

Sgt. Evan Bourne, a police spokesperson, said Walton went to the police department Monday and turned himself in.

Court records show that Walton, who worked as a handyman before being jailed, has three previous felony convictions and 11 misdemeanor convictions.

He is being held at Middle River Regional Jail in Verona without bond. A trial date has not been set.

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Waynesboro man accused of sexually assaulting teenage girl