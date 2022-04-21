Grand jury indicts Wilmington man on charges he killed nephew with meat cleaver

A Wilmington man charged with killing his nephew with a meat cleaver last year has been indicted on a first-degree murder charge by a grand jury.

Wyman Thompson, 65, was arrested in August 2021 after police officers found him at the crime scene, according to a statement provided by Wilmington police shortly after the incident.

At the time, police did not release any information other than that Thompson was charged in the fatal stabbing of Daryl Carter, 37, after an argument.

A trail of blood led officers to Thompson, who was in his house, according to the police affidavit of probable cause — a sworn statement used to arrest someone. A meat cleaver was found in the area, police said in the affidavit, and cited witnesses who saw Thompson arguing with Carter.

Around 1:45 a.m. on Aug. 10, Wilmington police officers responded to the 200 block of W. 19th St. for a "possible domestic incident," police said. There, they found Carter lying in the street with a deep wound to his chest, according to police.

He was transported to an area hospital where he died of his injuries, police said.

During the investigation, officers discovered a blood trail from where Carter was lying to the doorway of a nearby residence, according to police. Drops of blood covered the sidewalk and the open porch of the residence as well as the front door, police said.

Nearly 12 hours after Carter was killed in Wilmington's Brandywine Village on the morning of August 10, 2021, blood spatter remained on the sidewalk and street.

Officers discovered bloodstains on the living room wall, according to police. Police said that they found a neon construction jacket hanging on the basement door, which witnesses later described they saw Thompson wearing during the argument with his nephew.

Police soon found Thompson in the back of the house with his shirt covered in blood.

During questioning, Thompson told officers that a physical fight had taken place between he and his nephew, police said. Thompson provided conflicting statements about the argument and was unable to explain the blood on his shirt, in his house and outside, police said.

A piece of crime scene tape remains where Daryl Carter, 37, was stabbed to death in Wilmington's Brandywine Village during the early mornings hours of August 10, 2021

Police found a meat cleaver upon searching the area and they said that Carter's wound was deep, "consistent with having been made by an instrument like a meat cleaver."

